The battle to replace ousted former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is heating up even as a snowstorm threatens to pummel voters in the Northeast, on Election Day, with up to a foot of snow.
Former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip are coming down the stretch of a campaign with potential national implications, with Republicans looking to hold on to a key suburban New York City district amid a trend of Democratic gains in the suburbs in recent elections.
