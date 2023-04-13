Strict Rules to Prevent Occupational Hazards Driving Revenue Growth of Closed Heel Nursing Shoes Market: Persistence Market Research Study

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Closed Heel Nursing Shoes Market was valued at US$ 8.19 billion at the end of 2022 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2033, according to the latest industry report by Persistence Market Research. The market for closed heel nursing shoes is expected to reach US$ 11.68 billion by the end of 2033.

There is increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and employers of the importance of preventing occupational hazards such as slips, trips, and falls. Closed heel nursing shoes with non-slip soles, reinforced toe caps, and other safety features are gaining popularity across the world.

Increasing demand for closed heel nursing shoes is being driven by growing awareness among healthcare workers about the importance of workplace safety and the need to protect their feet. Additionally, rise in the number of healthcare facilities and expansion of the healthcare industry worldwide are also expected to drive the demand for closed heel nursing shoes.

Companies are striving to launch eco-friendly products to replace plastic-based products that cause pollution to meet the growing demand for green products. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing innovative closed heel nursing shoes with advanced features such as slip-resistant soles, shock-absorbing cushioning, and antimicrobial properties to provide maximum comfort, protection, and hygiene to healthcare workers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global closed heel nursing shoes market is estimated at US$ 8.28 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2033.

East Asia, South Asia, Europe, and North America are key markets that account for a major share.

More customers are inclined toward value-added products such as leather-based closed heel nursing shoes.

“Several manufacturers are attempting to go green with their closed heel nursing shoes in an effort to protect the environment. Key market players are offering closed heel nursing shoes that are manufactured from natural material as these are considered extremely safe and do not contain any harmful material. Green footwear, as an ecofriendly segment, will account for significant demand going forward,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Key Market Players

This report by Persistence Market Research provides valuable insights into the competitive scenario of the global closed heel nursing shoes market. Some of the key manufacturers of closed heel nursing shoes include Dansko, Alegria, Birkenstock, Crocs, Cherokee, Dickies, Skechers, Timberland Pro, Nurse Mates, Klogs USA, Sanita, New Balance, Fila, Reebok, and ASICS.

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on global closed heel nursing shoes market, covering global industry analysis 2018 to 2022 and forecasts 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights on the basis of product type, material, sales channel, and region.

By Product Type: Clog Shoes, Athletic Sneakers, Casual Shoes, Crocs

Type: Clog Shoes, Athletic Sneakers, Casual Shoes, Crocs By Material : Leather, Rubber, Synthetic Materials, Others

: Leather, Rubber, Synthetic Materials, Others By Sales Channel : Direct Sales, Footwear Specialty Stores, Medical & Healthcare Centres, Online Retailers, Mono-Brand Stores, Other Sales Channels

: Direct Sales, Footwear Specialty Stores, Medical & Healthcare Centres, Online Retailers, Mono-Brand Stores, Other Sales Channels By Region: North America, Global, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

For additional information on how the closed heel nursing shoes market will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts

