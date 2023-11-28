The growing focus on the health and well-being of healthcare professionals is a key factor driving the global market share of closed heel nursing shoes.

Rockville , Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Closed Heel Nursing Shoes Market is calculated at US$ 9.31 billion for 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 13.39 billion by 2034-end.

Increasing emphasis on the occupational health and well-being of healthcare professionals is driving the closed heel nursing shoes market growth. As an integral component of the healthcare attire ensemble, closed-heel nursing shoes are designed to offer comfort, support, and safety for nurses. Healthcare staff work for long hours, specialized footwear manufactured using advanced technologies offers them high-quality comfort.

Key Segments of Closed Heel Nursing Shoes Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Material By Region By Sales Channel Clogs

Oxfords

Loafers

Pumps

Boots

Others Leather

Synthetic Leather

Canvas

Mesh

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa Direct Sales

Footwear Specialty Stores

Medical & Healthcare Centers

Online Retailers

Mono-brand Stores

Others

Leading closed heel nursing shoe manufacturers are embracing technological advancements, incorporating features such as antimicrobial treatments, memory foam insoles, and smart footwear technology. These innovations are enhancing comfort, hygiene, and overall performance, aligning with the growing demand for footwear solutions that go beyond basic functionality.

Closed-heel nursing shoes are no longer limited to traditional and utilitarian designs. The market is witnessing a surge in fashion-forward styles, colors, and patterns. Thus, manufacturers are recognizing the importance of aesthetics and focusing on the production of healthcare footwear that combines functionality with a sense of style.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The closed-heel nursing shoes market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Global sales of closed heel clogs are estimated to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2034.

Sales of closed-heel nursing shoes in the United States are projected to reach US$ 3.63 billion by the end of 2034.

Growing emphasis on workplace well-being and commitment to stringent safety standards is driving the adoption of closed-heel nursing shoes in Germany.

Sales of closed heel nursing shoe in Japan are estimated at US$ 693.9 million in 2024 and are projected to reach US$ 1.02 billion by 2034-end.

“Increasing societal shift toward environmentally conscious products is driving global demand for eco-friendly closed-heel nursing shoes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Leading manufacturers of closed heel nursing shoes are Dansko, Alegria, Birkenstock, Crocs, and Cherokee. They are known for their commitment to quality, innovations, and strong market presence. These companies are continuously investing in research and development efforts to maintain a competitive edge and cater to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals. Key market players are also exploring strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 13.39 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Sales of closed-heel nursing shoes are on the rise in the United States, Germany, and Japan, driven by healthcare industry dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and governmental commitments to prioritize occupational health for healthcare professionals.

In Germany, with its robust healthcare infrastructure, there is a parallel focus on improving working conditions for healthcare professionals. Closed back nursing shoes are recognized as crucial for nurses’ occupational health, aligning with the country’s commitment to maintaining high healthcare standards.

German manufacturers are integrating advanced technologies and durable materials in their products to secure leading market shares in closed heel nursing shoes as healthcare professionals seek reliable and long-lasting footwear.

In the United States, a strong emphasis on workplace safety and stringent regulations in healthcare institutions is driving the adoption of closed-heel nursing shoes. These shoes, designed with features like slip resistance and reinforced toe caps, meet safety standards and ensure compliance in the healthcare sector.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global closed heel nursing shoes market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (clogs, oxfords, loafers, pumps, boots, others), material (leather, synthetic leather, canvas, mesh, others), and sales channel (direct sales, footwear specialty stores, medical & healthcare centers, online retailers, mono-brand stores, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

