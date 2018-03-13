Closely followed House election in Pennsylvania too close to call

CANONSBURG, Pa. (Reuters) – An election in Pennsylvania for a U.S. House of Representatives seat, seen as a bellwether of national sentiment, was a dead heat on Tuesday with a moderate Democrat and a Republican backed by President Donald Trump running neck and neck.
