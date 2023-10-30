Major cloud infrastructure entitlement management market participants include Okta, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., BeyondTrust Corporation, Thycotic, One Identity LLC, Centrify Corporation, IBM Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Saviynt Inc., Omada A/S

The cloud infrastructure entitlement management market valuation is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing adoption of cloud technologies, along with the need for robust security and access control are pushing industry growth. Cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) solutions help businesses manage user permissions, access privileges, and entitlements across cloud platforms and services. These solutions provide centralized control, visibility, and governance over user access, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches. They enable organizations to enforce security policies, streamline access request processes, and monitor user activity in real time.

Additionally, the market growth is driven by the growing demand for secure and compliant cloud operations. With the increasing complexity of cloud environments, the need for effective entitlement management solutions will continue to rise, making it a promising area for vendors in the cybersecurity sector.

The cloud infrastructure entitlement management market from the services segment will witness significant expansion through 2032. These services encompass a range of capabilities, including identity and access management (IAM), role-based access control (RBAC), and privileged access management (PAM) in the cloud environment. These services enable granular control over user permissions, authentication mechanisms, and entitlements, reducing the risk of unauthorized access, data breaches, and insider threats.

The cloud infrastructure entitlement management market share from the government & public segment is expected to grow substantially from 2023 to 2032, owing to focus on ensuring secure and compliant operations. Government agencies handle vast amounts of sensitive data and operate critical systems, making robust access control and entitlement management essential. CIEM enables government organizations to enforce strict access policies, granting appropriate privileges to authorized personnel while preventing unauthorized access. It helps streamline the onboarding and offboarding processes, ensuring that user access is provisioned and de-provisioned efficiently.

Asia Pacific cloud infrastructure entitlement management market is anticipated to expand significantly between 2023 and 2032. With the rapid adoption of cloud technologies by organizations across various industries, the need for robust access control and security measures is escalating. The increasing data privacy concerns, stringent regulatory requirements, and the need to prevent unauthorized access & data breaches are fueling the CIEM deployment. Additionally, the rising demand for cloud services, digital transformation initiatives, and the growing awareness of cybersecurity risks contribute to the APAC market expansion.

Major players involved in cloud infrastructure entitlement management market include Micro Focus International plc, Okta, Inc., IBM Corporation, CyberArk Software Ltd., One Identity LLC, ForgeRock Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., BeyondTrust Corporation, Thycotic, Broadcom Inc., Saviynt Inc., Centrify Corporation, Omada A/S, Keycloak (Red Hat), and Microsoft Corporation (Azure Active Directory).

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management Market News

In August 2021, Privileged access management leader BeyondTrust announced the successful investment closure by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., a sector-focused investment firm. Clearlake joins existing investor Francisco Partners, which acquired BeyondTrust in 2018, aiding the company’s growth and global expansion. With financial support from both Clearlake and Francisco Partners, BeyondTrust plans to increase innovation investment, accelerate organic growth, and continue targeted acquisitions to strengthen its privileged access management offerings.

