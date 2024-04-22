Major cloud microservices market participants include Amazon Web Services, Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Atos SE, Salesforce, Inc., Broadcom, Idexcel Inc., Oracle, Infosys Limited and IBM Corporation.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 22, 2024

The cloud microservices market valuation is projected to cross USD 7.2 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions by organizations across various industries is driving the demand for microservices architectures. As per reports, cloud computing is currently utilized by 94% of companies worldwide. Cloud microservices industry offer scalability, agility, and flexibility, allowing businesses to develop, deploy, and manage applications more efficiently in the cloud environment. The shift towards cloud-native development practices and DevOps methodologies is further accelerating the adoption of microservices for building modern, distributed applications.

Organizations are increasingly leveraging microservices-based architectures to break down monolithic applications into smaller, independently deployable services for faster time-to-market and continuous delivery of software updates. The proliferation of containerization technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes, is also facilitating the deployment and orchestration of microservices in cloud environments, further driving the market expansion.

Cloud microservices market from the consulting services segment will exhibit a decent growth rate between 2024 and 2032. As organizations are deploying cloud adoption, they require expert guidance and strategic advice in navigating the complexities of transitioning to microservices architectures. Consulting firms specializing in cloud and microservices offer valuable insights, best practices, and tailored solutions to help organizations design, implement, and optimize microservices-based applications effectively.

The hybrid content segment in the cloud microservices market will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032. With organizations increasingly adopting hybrid cloud environments to leverage the benefits of both public and private clouds, the demand for microservices-based solutions that can seamlessly operate across hybrid infrastructures is on the rise. Hybrid cloud microservices offer the flexibility to deploy and manage applications across on-premises data centers and multiple cloud platforms, enabling organizations to optimize performance, scalability, and data sovereignty while maintaining control over sensitive workloads.

Europe cloud microservices market will register substantial growth between 2024 and 2032. The strong emphasis on digital transformation initiatives across industries, such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing is driving the adoption of cloud-native technologies. Several organizations are leveraging these services to modernize their applications, improve agility, and enhance customer experiences. The presence of stringent data privacy regulations, such as GDPR across the region is also prompting organizations to invest in cloud microservices solutions that offer robust security and compliance features.

Some of the leading cloud microservices market players are Amazon Web Services, Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Atos SE, Salesforce, Inc., Broadcom, Idexcel Inc., Oracle, Infosys Limited and IBM Corporation. These firms are working on technological developments, collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers to widen their product portfolio. To cite an instance, in May 2023, TCS BaNCS Cloud helped firms across insurance, capital markets, and banking in gaining business agility and accessing new product capabilities and technological innovations with minimal disruption.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Cloud microservices market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2024-2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.5 Enterprise size trends

2.6 Deployment mode trends

2.7 End-user trends

Chapter 3 Cloud Microservices Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier Landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 The increasing use of mobile-based applications

3.8.1.2 The growing recognition of DevOps among entrepreneurs

3.8.1.3 The growth of digitalization in developing economies

3.8.1.4 The penetration of microservices architecture, customer-oriented business, and digital transformation

3.8.1.5 The growing adoption of cloud computing

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Security and compliance issues

3.8.2.2 Complexity and management concerns

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share, 2023

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2023

4.3.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

4.3.2 Microsoft

4.3.3 IBM Corporation

4.3.4 Salesforce, Inc.

4.3.5 F5,Inc.

4.3.6 Broadcom

4.3.7 Datadog

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2023

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix, 2023

