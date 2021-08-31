Cloud Native Leader Lightbend Joins Forces with Global IT Services Giant Hexaware to Deliver Scalable Back-End Services for Business-Critical Applications

Hexaware to leverage Lightbend’s revolutionary reactive technology and innovative distributed state to enable joint customers to build scalable, resilient, cloud native services and applications

SAN FRANCISCO and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbend , the company providing cloud native microservice frameworks for some of the world’s largest brands, today announced a partnership with global IT services leader Hexaware . Under the terms of this relationship, Hexaware will leverage Lightbend’s award-winning Akka Platform and new Akka Serverless technology to help their joint customers create transformative solutions with an eye to customer satisfaction. Hexaware will also provide consulting to our joint customers on how to get the most out of Lightbend technologies as these enterprises build new cloud-native applications designed to serve millions of users in real-time.

“The vast majority of our customers are prioritizing the creation of cloud native applications that enable them to compete more effectively,” said Mohandeep Singh, Hexaware’s Head Hi-Tech and Platforms North America. “What is needed is a data-centric backend application architecture that can handle the volume of data required for today’s applications at extremely high performance. Right now, Lightbend has a great solution in the industry using stateful microservices and serverless technology for these specific needs. We want to help our customers leverage this technology to meet their critical business objectives.”

Lightbend’s solutions are based on the powerful Akka Platform technology, a leading framework for building large-scale distributed applications. With more than 20 million downloads annually, Akka is one of the most used programming models for cloud native applications running on containers on Kubernetes.

“Hexaware’s service portfolio for digital transformation is unparalleled in the industry. Its team’s expertise and customer base is a perfect match for the Akka Platform,” said Rakesh Patel, Lightbend Head of Global System Integrators. “Together, we will be able to help developer teams build and maintain the advanced and complex cloud services in the world.”

In addition to helping Hexaware’s customers build their own services using the Akka Platform, Lightbend will also make available its Akka Serverless solution, a unique, first-of-its-kind Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering that sets a new standard for cloud native application development. Akka Serverless is based on a revolutionary new architecture that removes the historical limitations that prevented the development of general-purpose, business-critical applications using the serverless model, enables the creation of cloud native apps using any programming language, and eliminates the need for databases in deploying business-critical applications.

Lightbend and Hexaware are singularly positioned to help organizations transform their business-critical applications. Hexaware brings the cloud migration and modernization capabilities of Amaze© with the expertise to leverage the best of Lightbend technologies to help customers deploy at scale and quickly recover from failure while capturing incremental revenue and realizing efficiencies.

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications and setting the standard for cloud native architectures. Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure. Lightbend powers the world’s most innovative companies. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com .

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Our three-pronged strategy of Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything® and Transform Customer Experiences® endeavors to drive human-machine collaboration for solving complex business problems. We enable future-ready organizations and market leaders to create lasting business value by helping them offer touchless immersive customer experiences through full-cloud enablement, digital product engineering and extreme automation.

We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics. We deliver highly evolved services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run Cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.

We believe technology is a magical thing, and our purpose is to create smiles through great people and technology. Headquartered in New Jersey for North America, London for Europe and Singapore for the Asia Pacific, Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages from every major time and regulatory zone.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com

Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com

