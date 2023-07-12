Check Point CloudGuard delivers on “best security” promise to provide unified cloud-native security to organizations around the world

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, continues to deliver on its promise to provide the best security to organizations of all sizes around the world.

With a 48% increase in cloud-based attacks last year, securing the cloud has never been more urgent or challenging. “The world runs on the cloud,” said TJ Gonen, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “Bad actors know this and are increasingly targeting the cloud, which places extra pressure on IT teams who must prevent attacks from breaking through, without additional resources. Organizations around the world rely on Check Point to ensure the best security for their cloud-based resources.”

Organizations around the world are using Check Point CloudGuard to safeguard their cloud deployments quickly with automated security. “After evaluating multiple cloud security options, looking for a platform that will not only solve our current security priorities but can also extend into future cloud security requirements, we chose Check Point’s CloudGuard,” said Vinay Puri, VP of Cyber Security at Thomson Reuters. “Since implementing CloudGuard, we have been able to gain a deep level of visibility into our multi-cloud environment, understand and prioritize the most important risks, and take action and remediate them faster.”

Check Point CloudGuard CNAPP showcases its versatility, as confirmed by the following industry analyst reports:

Check Point CloudGuard CNAPP provides cloud-native application protection. Named a Leader in the Frost & Sullivan Global Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) 2022 report , Check Point CloudGuard CNAPP fully integrates DevOps security. According to Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, “Check Point continues to leverage its strong cybersecurity portfolio and has taken a cloud-centric approach over the last 2 years to come up with a feature-rich CNAPP solution that features capabilities needed for customers to reduce risk and protect their cloud assets, applications, network, and workloads with one unified platform.”

provides cloud-native application protection. Named a Leader in the Check Point CloudGuard CNAPP fully integrates DevOps security. According to Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, “Check Point continues to leverage its strong cybersecurity portfolio and has taken a cloud-centric approach over the last 2 years to come up with a feature-rich CNAPP solution that features capabilities needed for customers to reduce risk and protect their cloud assets, applications, network, and workloads with one unified platform.” Web Application and API Security through Check Point CloudGuard AppSec leverages machine learning and contextual artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated web application and API protection. Named a Leader in the GigaOm 2023 Radar Report for Application and API Security , CloudGuard eliminates false positives, lowers TCO and auto deploys on any environment. According to Don MacVittie, Research Analyst at GigaOm, “Check Point has moved fully into the world of modern security monitoring, so users have access to tool sets for both today and tomorrow.”

leverages machine learning and contextual artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated web application and API protection. Named a Leader in the , CloudGuard eliminates false positives, lowers TCO and auto deploys on any environment. According to Don MacVittie, Research Analyst at GigaOm, “Check Point has moved fully into the world of modern security monitoring, so users have access to tool sets for both today and tomorrow.” Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) automates governance across multi-cloud assets and services. Named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar for CSPM , Check Point CloudGuard visualizes and assesses security posture, detects misconfigurations, automates and actively enforces gold standard policies, and protects against attacks and insider threats. According to GigaOm, “CloudGuard has powerful automation features and contextualized risk detection and scoring. Finally, workload and code scanning capabilities are robust when compared to other solutions.”

(CSPM) automates governance across multi-cloud assets and services. Named a Leader in the , Check Point CloudGuard visualizes and assesses security posture, detects misconfigurations, automates and actively enforces gold standard policies, and protects against attacks and insider threats. According to GigaOm, “CloudGuard has powerful automation features and contextualized risk detection and scoring. Finally, workload and code scanning capabilities are robust when compared to other solutions.” Check Point Software Technologies was also recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for CNAPP.

Check Point Software Technologies has also been ranked highest for the Public Cloud Use Case in the May 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Network Firewalls report. We believe this recognition, with other industry assessments, verifies the security capabilities that CloudGuard offers, making it the leading cloud solution for automated security protection.

Taken together, CloudGuard provides a comprehensive solution for preventing, remediating, and managing cloud-based cyberattacks. Organizations around the world are using CloudGuard to safeguard their cloud deployments with automated security:

“One of the best things about Check Point CloudGuard is that I can manage resources across multiple clouds, flows, and settings on a single management platform. This is critical to securing our entire development workflow,” said Roger Lau, Technical Head, ViuTV Digital.

For more information about Check Point CloudGuard, please visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/cloudguard/

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (https://www.checkpoint.com/) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.