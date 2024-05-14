The integration of Cloudbeds’ property management system (PMS) with both Cendyn CRM and Cendyn Digital Marketing Platform (DMP) provides cross-channel connectivity, digital advertising management, robust marketing automation, and insightful analytics.

Cloudbeds + Cendyn Cloudbeds and Cendyn partner to enhance hotel revenue and guest experience

San Diego, CA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudbeds, the premier hospitality management software platform, and Cendyn, a global integrated hotel technology and services company, have today announced a strategic partnership dedicated to driving revenue growth for hoteliers.

This collaboration connects Cloudbeds’s property management system (PMS) seamlessly with both Cendyn CRM and Cendyn Digital Marketing Platform (DMP), empowering hoteliers to optimize operations and elevate guest relationships to boost revenue streams. The systems’ integration streamlines operational efficiency by centralizing tasks such as cross-channel connectivity, digital advertising management, and campaign monitoring.

“By harnessing Cendyn’s robust marketing automation capabilities alongside Cloudbeds PMS, hoteliers can automate and optimize marketing campaigns while consolidating guest data” says Chris Egan, Chief Product Officer at Cendyn. “This comprehensive approach enables precise audience segmentation, personalized content creation, and campaign scheduling tailored to guest behavior and preferences.”

The Cendyn and Cloudbeds integration enables hoteliers to consolidate guest data across all different touchpoints, allowing for personalized marketing efforts. With the centralized digital ads platform, hoteliers can tailor campaigns to enhance guest experience and drive direct bookings, thereby increasing revenue.

Furthermore, by leveraging the combined power of Cendyn’s analytics capabilities and Cloudbeds’ PMS, hoteliers gain actionable insights into guest behavior, campaign performance, booking patterns, and revenue performance, providing a clear pathway to revenue growth.

Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds, said: “Our collaboration with Cendyn marks an important milestone for us. By enhancing our leading PMS solution with Cendyn CRM and digital marketing functionality, we look forward to enabling hoteliers to elevate guest experiences and achieve even greater revenue growth.”

ENDS

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics.

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World’s Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2023. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a global hospitality cloud-based technology company that enables hotels to drive revenue, maximize profitability, and create deeper connections with guests through its integrated solutions.

Serving hoteliers for nearly 30 years, Cendyn drives commercial success for hotels through its Find, Book, Grow promise: find the right guests; drive them to book direct, and grow loyalty and revenue across the spectrum of digital guest interactions.

Attachment

Cloudbeds + Cendyn

CONTACT: Nancy Huang Cloudbeds [email protected]