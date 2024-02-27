Cloudbeds + IDeaS Cloudbeds and IDeaS Forge Innovative Partnership to Deliver an Integrated Revenue and Hospitality Management Solution

San Diego & Minneapolis, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudbeds, a leading provider of hospitality management software, and IDeaS, the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, today announced a strategic technology partnership that brings together the expertise of two industry powerhouses to deliver cutting-edge revenue solutions for accommodations providers worldwide.

The collaboration will combine IDeaS’ latest revenue management solution with Cloudbeds’ innovative hospitality management platform. The result will deliver a simple, yet powerful solution to enable thousands of independent hotel operators worldwide to reap the revenue benefits of automated dynamic pricing in an increasingly complex and competitive market.

The revenue management solution, already used in over 10,000 hotels worldwide, is expected to be available to Cloudbeds clients in the Summer of 2024.

Key benefits of the partnership:

Integrated technology: This partnership seamlessly connects Cloudbeds’ award-winning property management system with IDeaS’ industry leading revenue management capabilities. Operators will be able to quickly and easily enhance their operational efficiency, pricing accuracy, and revenue generation capabilities.

Leveling the playing field: The collaboration between IDeaS and Cloudbeds is poised to reshape the hospitality industry and democratize revenue management by offering a unified solution that opens the door to revenue management excellence and enhances overall operational efficiency for independent hotels worldwide.

Designed for busy operators: The integration will empower hoteliers with automated tools that monitor and capitalize on market fluctuations to optimally price rooms via an easy-to-use, application purpose-built for busy hoteliers. It will allow operators to deliver personalized and memorable guest experiences by aligning pricing strategies with operational excellence.

Adam Harris, CEO and co-founder of Cloudbeds: “With a partnership between IDeaS and Cloudbeds, we’re creating something entirely new and innovative for our industry. Hoteliers will benefit from our comprehensive solution that addresses their most pressing challenges and rewrite the rules for what’s possible in hospitality.”

Sanjay Nagalia, co-founder, COO & CTO of IDeaS Revenue Solutions: “We are excited to embark on this strategic journey with Cloudbeds. For many independent hoteliers, revenue management capabilities were believed to be out of reach. By combining our strengths, we’re poised to empower these hotels with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.”

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform powering hospitality, serving tens of thousands of lodging businesses in more than 150 countries worldwide. The award-winning Cloudbeds Platform is designed to deliver 360-value to hoteliers, seamlessly integrating built-in and marketplace solutions that increase revenue, streamline operations, and delight guests into a unified system. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World’s Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards and recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2023.

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world’s leading revenue management software and services provider. Combining industry knowledge with innovative data analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. With more than 35 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 30,000 properties in 158 countries. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

