Cloudbeds customers will be able to connect onsite bars and restaurants to Cloudbeds Platform for a seamless guest experience

San Diego, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudbeds, the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, today announced strategic partnerships with point-of-sale industry frontrunners: Lightspeed, Toast, Revo, Last.app, Tevalis, and Invu. The integrations grant lodging businesses using Cloudbeds Platform the ability to effortlessly verify guest information and post accumulated charges from onsite bars and restaurants directly to the guest’s room. The detailed information communicated through POS portals saves property staff time in a fast-paced environment, reducing margins of error and manual tasks.

“The hospitality market demands agility through comprehensive tools that sustain thriving workforces and keep their operations on track. Cloudbeds prides itself on partnering with leading innovators, providing tailored solutions for our customers,” said Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships at Cloudbeds. “POS systems are critical operational tools in hospitality. Offering hosts and hoteliers access to cutting-edge developments through our award-winning platform helps better service hotel guests and staff alike. We are excited to bring on these leading point-of-sales partners to drive value for our customers and provide high-touch experiences for their clientele.”

The cashless and contactless point-of-sales solutions will optimize the productivity of day-to-day operations, giving hoteliers more time to better serve their guests. Cloudbeds customers will benefit from seamless and realtime API integrations that have become critical for advancing hospitality services in a connected, digitized world. These new POS integrations further cement Cloudbeds as a leading partner for hotel operations, providing users with results-driven solutions to manage property needs.

