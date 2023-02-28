Industry’s #1 PMS will directly integrate with top revenue management systems

Cloudbeds’ New RMS Partners Cloudbeds welcomes new revenue management system partners to Cloudbeds Marketplace

San Diego, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudbeds, the leading hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, today announced a significant expansion of its revenue management offering through new partnerships with leading industry innovators. The partnerships will allow customers to experience the depth of functionality from top revenue management systems, all integrated directly with the Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform.

Cloudbeds’ initial RMS launch partners include Atomize, BEONx, Beyond Pricing, Duetto, Pace Revenue, PriceLabs, and RoomPriceGenie, some of the most notable players in the space for dynamic pricing and data-driven hospitality decision-making. Cloudbeds customers will be able to activate these partners seamlessly through the Cloudbeds Marketplace, offering built-in integrations to hundreds of industry apps and tools.

“The demand for advanced revenue management capabilities across all lodging segments is growing swiftly, and Cloudbeds prides itself on partnering with leading solutions delivering the most successful pricing and distribution strategy.” said Sebastien Leitner, VP of Partnerships. “Revenue management and pricing is a critical differentiator in today’s dynamic travel industry. By offering Cloudbeds customers access to the best subject matter experts via our platform, this helps to move the practice of revenue management forward.”

Adam Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloudbeds, shares, “We’re excited to bring these RMS innovators into the Cloudbeds ecosystem to drive even more value for our customers. Revenue management technology used to be reserved for the big brands, but thanks to developments in machine learning, automation and AI, the field is becoming far more accessible. Cloudbeds is proud to be part of the democratization of precise revenue management.”

Harris will be on the eTravel Stage to moderate a panel at ITB Berlin on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2 pm CET. The panel, A Case for More Humanity in Revenue Management, will feature new partners Julie Brinkman, CEO of Beyond Pricing, and Ari Andricopoulos, CEO of RoomPriceGenie, as panelists. The discussion will address the recent growth of artificial intelligence and its impact on revenue management technologies, along with what the future holds for this field.

To meet Cloudbeds at ITB Berlin 2023 from March 7-9, sign up here to request a meeting. To learn more about Cloudbeds, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

ABOUT CLOUDBEDS

Cloudbeds is the platform that powers hospitality, enabling tens of thousands of lodging businesses in more than 150 countries worldwide to grow and thrive. The award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform brings together technology solutions to increase revenue, delight guests, and streamline operations into a single unified system, enhanced by a curated marketplace of third-party integrations. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS, No. 1 Hotel Management System, and No. 1 Guest Messaging Software by Hotel Tech Report in 2023 and was recognized as a major player in the 2022 IDC Marketscape Report. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

Attachment

Cloudbeds’ New RMS Partners

CONTACT: Bianca Facey N6A bfacey@n6a.com