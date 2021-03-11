CloudBolt Recognized as One of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers 2020

Breaking News
Enterprise cloud management leader places among the top 500 organizations for the second consecutive year

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudBolt Software, the enterprise cloud management leader, today announced that it has once again been placed on Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers. This is the second year in a row CloudBolt has made it onto the list, placing #248 among the 500 featured companies.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to narrow down a list of over 10,000 company considerations, and shortlist 2,500 U.S. businesses with at least 50 employees. This shortlist of candidates was evaluated on three key criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. CloudBolt was once again selected as one of only 500 companies to earn this distinction as a Best Startup Employer, meeting all three of these criteria.

CloudBolt’s second consecutive Forbes’ Best Startup Employer honor comes on the heels of a tremendous year for the company. Two significant acquisitions propelled CloudBolt’s game-changing cloud management vision: SovLabs, leading provider of codeless integrations for hybrid cloud, and Kumolus, an innovator of cloud cost management, security and governance solutions. The company also secured $35M in series B funding and significantly expanded its executive team to drive the company’s next growth phase and rapidly scale the business globally.

CloudBolt’s rapid growth and trailblazing technology in 2020 resulted in many other awards and recognitions, including Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms; the 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Cloud Management Solution; placing #199 on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America; and placing #780 on Inc. Magazine’s annual 5000 list.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Best Startup Employer in Forbes’ distinguished list for the second year in a row,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt. “We are very grateful for the support of our customers, partners and investors, and we couldn’t be more proud of our employees for making 2020 such a successful year. As we continue expanding our partner and customer base across the globe, we are dedicated to meeting enterprises wherever they are on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey with the most flexible and comprehensive set of cloud management and integration solutions.”

The full list of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers 2020, along with the full story and methodology behind the honors, can be found over at the Forbes’ website.

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise cloud management leader. With our comprehensive solutions for cloud integrations, self-service IT, cost optimization, and security, we help enterprises simplify complexity and achieve rapid time-to-value anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multicloud journey. Our award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed and loved by enterprises worldwide. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists. In addition, CloudBolt is 2020 CODiE award winner for best cloud management and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io.

