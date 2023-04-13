Focused on further growth and market expansion, Hinkley is bullish on scaling up the company’s hybrid cloud financial management, automation and orchestration, and governance solutions for global enterprises and service providers

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudBolt Software, the leader in automating, optimizing, and governing hybrid cloud, multi-tool environments for global enterprises, today announced Craig Hinkley has joined the company as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, and will build on the company’s solid foundation to further CloudBolt’s growth.

Hinkley has a deep track record of success in leading software businesses and driving rapid expansion while also accelerating innovation, scale, and value. Most recently, Hinkley was CEO of White Hat Security (now part of Synopsys), where he led a technological and business transformation that enabled the company to realize significant value for its employees and shareholders. Now he looks to bring further focus to CloudBolt and its offerings.

“Craig’s experience in rapid expansion of mid-stage technology companies and successful exits through a relentless focus on customers, company, and culture will enable CloudBolt to further accelerate its trajectory of success,” said Thomas Krane, Managing Director at Insight Partners – the private equity company that owns CloudBolt. “We are more optimistic than ever regarding CloudBolt’s opportunity to impact the market.”

With a particular passion for customer-centricity, Hinkley will concentrate on helping CloudBolt to become even more valuable and essential to companies leveraging hybrid cloud through deeper innovation, faster development cycles, and quantifiable customer success metrics.

“I am proud and honored to take on the CEO role at CloudBolt as it enters its next chapter,” said Hinkley. “CloudBolt’s potential is enormous, and I am eager to see how quickly we can continue to evolve as a solution provider. The company enjoys keen advantages in terms of advanced Cloud Financial Management, Cloud Automation and Orchestration, and Governance capabilities. My mission is to bring particular focus to our areas of greatest opportunity and help the organization fully capitalize on them. I could not be more excited about the road ahead and what this team can achieve together for our customers.”

Hinkley replaces Jeff Kukowski, CloudBolt’s former CEO, who despite COVID-19 shutdowns and economic uncertainties managed to lead the company to growth. Kukowski is participating in ensuring a smooth transition and will then pursue other opportunities.

“I am particularly grateful to Jeff for all his contributions in getting CloudBolt to where it is today,” Hinkley said. “He has been a wonderful resource in helping me to quickly ramp up and hit the ground running. He is a true professional and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt helps companies optimize, automate and better control hybrid cloud/multi-cloud environments. Providing industry leading cloud financial management, automation and orchestration, and governance solutions for global enterprises and service providers alike, CloudBolt helps the organizations it serves simplify complexity and rapidly maximize cloud value and impact. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt has won numerous awards and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and the Inc. 5000 lists. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io

