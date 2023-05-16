Upadhyay joins recently appointed CEO Craig Hinkley and CTO Kyle Campos to lead the company in its next stage of growth

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudBolt Software, the leader in automating, optimizing and governing hybrid cloud, multi-tool environments for global enterprises, announced today the appointment of Pritesh Upadhyay as Chief Revenue Officer. Upadhyay will oversee all revenue-generating functions and play a critical role in the company’s overall go-to-market strategy and execution.

Upadhyay brings over 25 years of experience leading sales organizations for technology companies, with a key focus in service assurance, infrastructure monitoring, and cloud management. He joins CloudBolt from Zenoss, the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, where he helped transform the company’s revenue function by adding strategic channel and partnership capabilities to its enterprise sales motion to accelerate growth. Prior to Zenoss, Upadhyay was CRO at Optanix, where he built a dedicated team that grew the company’s revenue exponentially in less than four years. He also served as vice president of sales for CA Technologies, where he drove change and revolutionized the service management and infrastructure business with revenues exceeding $2 billion annually.

“As we strive to run faster and more efficiently as a company, we are thrilled to have Pritesh join the team as our new CRO,” said CloudBolt CEO Craig Hinkley. “He has the skills, experience and track record to transform and elevate our revenue generation capabilities. He possesses a proven ability to build repeatable and scalable revenue functions that led to revenue growth of $100M+, as well as a history of building strategic partnerships that deliver leverage and scale. Add to that Pritesh’s keen focus on sales processes and metrics, and it made him the ideal fit.”

Upadhyay’s appointment marks the latest addition to CloudBolt’s revamped leadership team, focused on seizing untapped market opportunities in the rapidly evolving hybrid cloud/multi-cloud landscape and driving innovation.

“I am delighted to be joining CloudBolt at this pivotal moment for the company,” Upadhyay said. “I look forward to working with this incredible team to build a world-class revenue engine that drives exponential growth and takes the company to the next level.”

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt helps companies optimize, automate and better control hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments. Providing industry-leading cloud financial management, automation and orchestration, and governance solutions for global enterprises and service providers alike, CloudBolt helps the organizations it serves simplify complexity and rapidly maximize cloud value and impact. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt has won numerous awards and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and the Inc. 5000 lists. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io

Media Contact:

Caroline Statile

Scratch Marketing + Media for CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt@scratchmm.com

####

CONTACT: Ally Corlett Scratch Marketing + Media