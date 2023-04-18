Fast access solution removes network bottlenecks

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudbrink today announced that it is alleviating poor network performance, which can impact the experience for remote users of Citrix® virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

Cloudbrink’s Hybrid Access-as-a-Service (HAaaS) platform significantly enhances performance and productivity for VDI users with unreliable network connections.

Tests that simulate high packet loss and latency show that Cloudbrink can virtually eliminate the adverse effects for users working remotely or in branches with less reliable networks.

Calvin Hsu, vice president product management, Citrix, said: “VDI is the solution of choice for enterprises seeking enhanced security and management control of desktops, particularly with the growth of hybrid working.

Our HDX technologies are known to provide the best possible performance, but when users find themselves using especially poor, unreliable Wi-Fi networks, solutions like Cloudbrink can alleviate network issues to improve the user’s experience.”

Prakash Mana, CEO and co-founder of Cloudbrink said: “Performance of business apps is one of the big challenges in the era of the hybrid workplace because of the unreliable and unmanaged networks from which users access these apps.

“We are delighted to partner with Citrix to aid our enterprise customers. Citrix brings secure, managed infrastructure. We add reliability to the edge of the network. It’s a powerful combination.”

As little as 0.5% packet loss can reduce effective bandwidth by 95%, slowing file transfers and degrading audio and video applications. Cloudbrink allows the network to run close to its advertised speed by using pre-emptive and accelerated packet recovery to mitigate packet drops, and by dynamically deploying ultra-low latency points of presence called FAST edges close to the end user.

About Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink brings the industry’s first highest-performance connectivity to the modern hybrid workforce anywhere in the world. The company uses AI and ML to provide edge-native hybrid access as a service (HAaaS). HAaaS delivers accelerated performance for cloud, SaaS, and data center applications.

Cloudbrink’s software-only solution includes the world’s first personal SD-WAN with high-performance ZTNA and Moving Target Defense (MTD) security. With the ability to use thousands of dynamic PoPs called FAST edges, Cloudbrink provides an in-office experience with a 30x increase in application performance and reduced operational complexity for network, security and IT administrators.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, the Cloudbrink team has decades of combined expertise in last-mile network connectivity, security, and distributed systems. www.cloudbrink.com

