NEC’s systems integration arm to sell secure access solution with exclusive rights in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudbrink today announced that it signed a global reseller agreement with NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC).

NESIC will have exclusive rights in Japan to the Hybrid Access as a Service (HAaaS) platform, which provides fast, secure access to cloud and data center applications for hybrid workers.

NESIC has a commanding position in the Japanese market, where it is a leading reseller of Zoom. Accelerating videoconferencing applications for remote/hybrid workers is one of the major use cases for Cloudbrink.

The deal with NESIC follows extensive testing across multiple applications including collaboration tools, file transfer and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

Osamu Kikuchi, senior vice president NEC Networks & System Integration, said: “Productivity and security are the twin challenges faced by our customers in the hybrid working era. In tests, the Cloudbrink service demonstrated significantly enhanced performance for SaaS applications, particularly in environments where network connections were less reliable, such as for users working remotely from home or on business trips. With the Cloudbrink app, NESIC can optimize the network for our customers wherever they are, without compromising on security and without the need for additional hardware.”

Prakash Mana, chief executive and co-founder of Cloudbrink, said: “We’re delighted to be working with one of the world’s most successful companies. Our approach is all about making sure that the experience users have had for more than a decade in the office can follow them wherever their work takes them. Until now IT departments have struggled to keep remote users secure, as well as having to deal with networking issues they often couldn’t solve. The deal with NESIC testifies that we’ve successfully addressed both of these issues.”

The Cloudbrink service comprises an app and a global network of virtual PoPs called FAST edges to overcome packet loss, latency and other problems at the edge of the network, together with high-performance ZTNA and Moving Target Defense (MTD) for enterprise-grade security. Cloudbrink also provides a connector for secure, low-latency access to data center applications.

About Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink brings the industry’s first highest-performance connectivity to the modern hybrid workforce anywhere in the world. The company uses AI and ML to provide edge-native hybrid access as a service (HAaaS). HAaaS delivers accelerated performance for cloud, SaaS, and data center applications.

Cloudbrink’s software-only solution includes the world’s first personal SD-WAN with high-performance ZTNA and Moving Target Defense (MTD) security. With the ability to use thousands of dynamic PoPs called FAST edges, Cloudbrink provides an in-office experience with a 30x increase in application performance and reduced operational complexity for network, security and IT administrators.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, the Cloudbrink team has decades of combined expertise in last-mile network connectivity, security, and distributed systems.

