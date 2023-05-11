EDISON, N.J., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security, announced today that CloudCycles has signed-up to resell Zerify Meet™ and Zerify Defender™ cyber security solutions.

“Secure cloud video conferencing is a necessary service for any size business,” says Chris Mallazzo, CEO of CloudCycles, “and Zerify’s solutions brings that to the highest level. Their Zerify Meet™ has quickly become the industry’s Gold standard for video conferencing security, and their Zerify Defender™ Endpoint security solution, is the only proactive solution on the market that locks down your computer’s camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard, clipboard, and screen sharing function. We are excited to start marketing these products to new & existing clients,” says Mallazzo.

“We are thrilled that CloudCycles has signed up to resell our Zerify Meet and Zerify Defender cyber security solutions,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, “CloudCycles has built a strong reputation for excellence in customer service, competitive pricing, and its ability to be a trusted advisor to small-to-medium-to-large organizations, and their solution offerings are just as impressive. In addition to our secure video conferencing and endpoint security, CloudCycles also offers Threat Detection, Cloud Access Control, Cloud Surveillance and Situational Awareness and Alerting services. With a well-rounded suite like that, I can see a lot of organizations turning to them for their services,” says Kay.

To learn more about CloudCycles, go to: https://www.cloudcycles.net/

To learn more about Zerify, go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About CloudCycles:

Privately held company in Long Island New York, CloudCycles is a leading provider of Cyber and Physical Security Solutions and Services. We utilize the best technology to provide the highest quality Cloud, and On-Premise (with cloud options) security solutions to your organization. CloudCycles, LLC. was founded in 2022, which evolved from a prior security company founded in 2000. Our vision has been to provide our customers with the highest-level security technology on which to secure their organization’s future. We recognize that every customer and every industry is unique.

Therefore, we never take a cookie-cutter approach when designing solutions and services. In fact, we consider it our responsibility to find the strategy that suits each customer’s individual needs. CloudCycles has established strong customer relationships due to excellence in customer service, competitive pricing, and the ability to be a trusted advisor in large, SMB, and small complex Organizations.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones, and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

