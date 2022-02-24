Cloudian Achieves Record Bookings for 7th Consecutive Year

New Data Management Solutions with AWS, VMware, Veeam and Other Partners Address Customers’ Hybrid Cloud, Modern Apps and Ransomware Challenges

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced its seventh consecutive year of record bookings, with a particularly strong second half that resulted in the two best quarters in the company’s history. In addition, Cloudian grew its worldwide customer base to approximately 700. Other highlights for the year included:

New and Enhanced Solutions

Storage for AWS Outposts hybrid cloud environments – Designated as AWS Outposts Ready, Cloudian object storage software enables AWS Outposts customers to employ on-premises, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3)-compatible storage to serve use cases that demand scalability, data residency and low-latency data access.

– Designated as AWS Outposts Ready, Cloudian object storage software enables AWS Outposts customers to employ on-premises, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3)-compatible storage to serve use cases that demand scalability, data residency and low-latency data access. Interoperability with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) and Tanzu Greenplum – Cloudian provides enterprise-grade persistent storage for modern, cloud-native applications that TKG customers run on-premises or in public clouds and delivers the limitless scalability, robust security and cost efficiency needed to support modern enterprise analytics applications in VMware Tanzu Greenplum data warehouse environments.

– Cloudian provides enterprise-grade persistent storage for modern, cloud-native applications that TKG customers run on-premises or in public clouds and delivers the limitless scalability, robust security and cost efficiency needed to support modern enterprise analytics applications in VMware Tanzu Greenplum data warehouse environments. Support for Red Hat OpenShift – Similar to the solution with VMware TKG, Cloudian gives OpenShift customers a highly scalable, secure and cost-effective persistent storage platform with the agility and ease-of-management needed for cloud-native applications.

– Similar to the solution with VMware TKG, Cloudian gives OpenShift customers a highly scalable, secure and cost-effective persistent storage platform with the agility and ease-of-management needed for cloud-native applications. Integration with Kasten by Veeam – In conjunction with the Kasten K10 Kubernetes data management platform, Cloudian provides fully S3-compatible, exabyte-scalable data backup and ransomware protection for container-based workloads, on-premises or in a hybrid cloud.

– In conjunction with the Kasten K10 Kubernetes data management platform, Cloudian provides fully S3-compatible, exabyte-scalable data backup and ransomware protection for container-based workloads, on-premises or in a hybrid cloud. Cloudian-WEKA solution – Combined with the WEKA Data Platform for AI, Cloudian enables rapid processing of analytical workloads and saves 1/3 in costs over traditional storage systems.

– Combined with the WEKA Data Platform for AI, Cloudian enables rapid processing of analytical workloads and saves 1/3 in costs over traditional storage systems. HyperIQ enhancements – Additions to Cloudian’s HyperIQ observability and analytics offering include cross-region replication monitoring, federated management and ransomware protection.

Industry Recognition and Customer Wins

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, 1 * based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals (Cloudian is the only company to receive this distinction for two consecutive years).

* based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals (Cloudian is the only company to receive this distinction for two consecutive years). Two more industry awards for Cloudian’s S3 Object Lock ransomware protection solution: Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution in the 2021 SC Awards, widely recognized as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity, and CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Data Security Solution of the Year.

solution: Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution in the 2021 SC Awards, widely recognized as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity, and CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Data Security Solution of the Year. Key customer wins and expansions, including at a multinational pharmaceutical company, a global leader in commercial real estate services, an international bank, a top financial technology company, multiple television networks and productions, a large U.S. life insurance provider, two major European automobile manufacturers and government ministries in Asia and the Mideast.

“Our record financial results reflect our success in providing enterprises and service providers with the foundation they need to meet their evolving data management needs,” said Michael Tso, Cloudian CEO. “Through our deepening partnerships with other technology leaders, we’re bringing the benefits of our award-winning object storage solutions to more customers around the world.”

“We will continue to build on this success in the coming year, helping organizations take advantage of cloud-native applications and data analytics—on-premises and in a hybrid cloud model—while protecting their data against ransomware and meeting their data sovereignty demands.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by up to 70% compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com .

U.S. Media Contact

Jordan Tewell

10Fold Communications

cloudian@10fold.com

+1 415-666-6066

EMEA Media Contact

Jacob Greenwood

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

cloudian@rlyl.com

+44 (0) 20 7403 8878

* Gartner defines distributed file systems and object storage as software and hardware solutions that are based on “shared nothing architecture” and that support object and/or scale-out file technology to address requirements for unstructured data growth.