Cloudian Extends Kubernetes-Enabled Object Storage Support to Red Hat OpenShift

Provides Enterprise-Grade, On-Premises Platform for Modern Applications at up to 70% Less Cost than Public Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced support for Red Hat OpenShift, providing enterprise-level persistent storage for modern, cloud-native applications on-premises. OpenShift customers will be able to deploy Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage solution in their own data centers and take advantage of its fully native S3 compatibility, limitless scalability, military-grade security and cloud-like agility at up to 70% less cost than public cloud offerings. In addition, HyperStore provides seamless integration with the public cloud and the ability to support both modern and traditional applications from the same platform.

Modern, Cloud-native Applications Need Cloud-native Storage

Enterprises are expanding their use of cloud-native applications beyond development to production use cases. This includes deploying these applications on-premises to avoid the cost and complexity of moving large workloads to the cloud. As a result, organizations need a modern storage foundation that can fully support cloud-native environments and emerging technologies such as Kubernetes, serverless computing and microservices that are key components of these environments.

Traditional enterprise storage systems are difficult to provision and manage and cannot deliver the cost-effective scalability required. At the same time, purpose-built container storage offerings are agile but lack the scalability, security and durability that cloud-native production environments demand.

Cloudian Object Storage for OpenShift

In contrast to these other solutions, Cloudian gives OpenShift customers a highly scalable, secure and cost-effective enterprise storage platform with the agility and ease-of-management needed for cloud-native applications. Key features and benefits include:

Fully native S3 compatibility , enabling application portability across on-prem and public cloud environments.

, enabling application portability across on-prem and public cloud environments. Simple API calls for high-level storage management access.

for high-level storage management access. Multi-tenancy for secure, self-managed storage within a single platform.

for secure, self-managed storage within a single platform. Multi-cloud support with single-namespace simplicity, including out-of-the-box integration with AWS, GCP and Azure that maintains data in its native format.

with single-namespace simplicity, including out-of-the-box integration with AWS, GCP and Azure that maintains data in its native format. Enterprise-grade security , including encryption for data in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and NIST 800-88.

, including encryption for data in flight and at rest, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM and SAML access controls, and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and NIST 800-88. Cost savings from consolidating traditional and modern workloads on the same platform, thereby eliminating infrastructure silos and capitalizing on common skills and training.

Supporting Quotes

“Our clients need solutions for modern applications data management on-prem, and Cloudian now offers one that combines agility and scalability in an OpenShift-ready platform,” said Teresa Annibale, regional vice president at EVOTEK, a premier enabler of secure digital business. “We’ve seen an enthusiastic response to this from our customers who already know Cloudian and see the operational and cost benefits of consolidating traditional and modern app persistent storage on a single solution.”

“Over the past year, we’ve been working to bring our industry-leading object storage solutions to more customers and serve a broader range of use cases,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Today’s announcement speaks to the essential role that object storage is increasingly playing in enabling enterprises to leverage modern applications so they can drive new innovations and advancements.”

To learn more about Cloudian storage for cloud-native environments, visit https://bit.ly/CloudianK8s.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by up to 70% compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com .

