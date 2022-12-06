S3 Object Lock Makes Data Immutable for Fast, Easy Restore Without Having to Pay Ransom

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced new integrations with Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, enabling mutual customers to deploy Cloudian’s award-winning S3 Object Lock ransomware protection in their Veritas NetBackup™ and Enterprise Vault environments. Offered as a feature of Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage solution, S3 Object Lock creates an immutable data copy that prevents cybercriminals from encrypting or deleting the data. In the event of a ransomware attack, organizations can then restore the unchanged data without having to pay ransom. Because S3 Object Lock is part of the automated, online backup and archive process, data restoration is quick and easy.

The Ongoing Ransomware Threat

Ransomware continues to be one of the top cybersecurity threats, with the number of attacks in the first nine months of 2022 exceeding the full year totals for every year except 2021, according to Sonic Wall. Unfortunately, traditional prevention efforts — such as training employees to avoid becoming phishing victims or installing anti-malware software — have proven ineffective in keeping ransomware out.

Enhanced Data Protection with Veritas and Cloudian

Cloudian is a long-standing Veritas-certified partner that provides a fast, on-premises, disk-based backup target for Veritas NetBackup and also integrates seamlessly with Veritas Enterprise Vault to simplify archive storage. In addition to protecting against ransomware, Cloudian offers broader data protection benefits, including:

Advanced security features such as secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as HyperStore’s certification with U.S. Department of Defense and SEC Rule 17a-4(f) security requirements.

such as secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as HyperStore’s certification with U.S. Department of Defense and SEC Rule 17a-4(f) security requirements. Fast restores — much faster than public cloud services — because backup copies are stored on-premises.

— much faster than public cloud services — because backup copies are stored on-premises. Modular and limitless scalability , allowing enterprises to start small and expand without disruption.

, allowing enterprises to start small and expand without disruption. Geo-distribution for easily managing storage across multiple data centers and hybrid cloud environments, all from a single pane of glass.

for easily managing storage across multiple data centers and hybrid cloud environments, all from a single pane of glass. Public cloud replication for disaster recovery.

for disaster recovery. Cost savings of up to 70% over traditional disk- and tape-based offerings.

“Cloudian and Veritas have helped organizations around the world protect their digital assets,” said Larry Meese, vice president of Products and Solutions, Cloudian. “We’re excited about expanding this partnership to bring the benefits of S3 Object Lock data immutability to more customers and break the cycle of ransom payments funding additional attacks.”

“Given the ever-present threat of ransomware, it’s critical that organizations have the right data protection tools and strategies in place to recover quickly from an attack,” said Lisa Erickson, Senior Director, Product Management at Veritas. “Veritas’ integration with Cloudian’s S3 Object Lock provides the immutability needed to ensure customer data is recoverable in the event of a cyber incident.”

To learn more about Cloudian-Veritas data protection, go to cloudian.com/veritas/.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s S3-compatible object storage lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both conventional and modern applications. More at cloudian.com.

