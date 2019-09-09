Cloudian to Highlight New Ultra-dense, Exabyte-scale Private Cloud Storage for Media Workflows at IBC2019

First Public Showing of HyperStore Xtreme, Company’s Recently Announced Joint Solution with Seagate

Cloudian HyperStore Xtreme Ultra-dense, exabyte-scalable private cloud storage – powered by Seagate

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced that HyperStore® Xtreme will make its public debut at IBC2019 (Stand #7.B22), allowing attendees to see how they can leverage its industry-leading density, scalability and economics for private cloud storage. The new solution offers content owners and creators the scalability and flexibility of the largest public clouds but within their own facilities, preserving full content control and security. Ideal for organizations with capacity needs of multiple petabytes to an exabyte, HyperStore Xtreme addresses the challenges of managing growing video content volumes, providing ready access to that content whenever and wherever needed and unlocking its full value through artificial intelligence (AI) and other analytics applications.

Built on an ultra-dense Seagate server platform, the new solution enables users to store and manage over 55,000 hours of 4K video (UAVC-4K, Ultra HD format) within just 12U of rack space. This represents a 75% space savings over what it would take to achieve the same capacity with an LTO-8 tape library, a significant benefit in broadcast centers and other settings where space is scarce. HyperStore Xtreme is also significantly faster than tape and much more cost-effective when tape management expenses are taken into account.

Other notable features of the joint Cloudian-Seagate solution include:

Automated data protection.

Replication across facilities for collaboration and disaster recovery.

Rich metadata tagging, facilitating Google-like search and AI/analytics applications.

Seamless integration with one or more public clouds.

Faster access to new technology innovations—at least six months faster than previously possible—and the ongoing cost savings that this provides.

Full certification with all major MAM solutions, enabling easy integration into existing media workflows.

Up to 70% cost savings compared to alternative disk-based or public cloud service offerings.

HyperStore Xtreme has been shortlisted as a finalist in the “Store” category of the IABM BaM Awards 2019. Award winners will be announced at IBC2019.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .

U.S. Media Contact

Jordan Tewell

10Fold Communications

[email protected]

415-666-6066

EMEA Media Contact

Will McCurdy

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

[email protected]

+44 (0) 20 7403 8878

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30b6b740-cff2-4d8a-8f0a-2ddf4fd7f5d9