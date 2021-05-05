Cloudian’s S3 Object Lock Wins 2021 SC Award for Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution

Solution Enables Fast, Easy Recovery of Immutable Data Backup in Event of Ransomware Attack, Without Having to Pay Ransom

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced that its S3 Object Lock solution has been named Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution in the 2021 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. Winners are chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals, and this year’s SC Awards were the most competitive yet, with a record 579 entries.

Cloudian’s object storage-based Object Lock solution protects against the ever-increasing ransomware threat by enabling organizations to create immutable data backups that are then invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. This immutability ensures availability of an unencrypted copy for reliable recovery in the event of a ransomware attack, eliminating the need to pay ransom.

Unlike offline tape storage, which requires manual management and can entail significant recovery time, Object Lock can be fully automated using on-premises disk-based storage for a trouble-free, lights-out operation. In addition, Cloudian’s Object Lock solution locks down privileged (root) access to the systems that host the data so that no one can compromise the immutability.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently declared ransomware ‘a national security threat,’ highlighting the peril it poses to organizations of all kinds,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Cyberattacks can penetrate even the most robust defenses, so it’s critical that organizations have a copy of their data that can’t be encrypted by ransomware. Object Lock-enabled data immutability provides this protection, and we welcome the opportunity that the SC Media Award has given us to raise awareness of this powerful solution.”

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

