CloudJumper Appoints Brad Rowland As Executive Board Advisor

Seasoned CMO to Advise on Marketing Efforts as Global Demand for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Solutions Rise

GARNER, N.C., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudJumper today announced the appointment of Brad Rowland to the company’s board of advisors. An industry veteran with extensive experience in the end user computing (EUC) space, Brad has held leadership positions with Southwestern Bell, Wyse, AppStream, Symantec, FSLogix, and most recently Microsoft. With the adoption of virtual desktop solutions continuing to accelerate, Mr. Rowland brings significant depth of expertise to the company’s management bench.

Mr. Rowland shares a strong cultural and business fit with CloudJumper, starting with his mid-90’s career in telecom IT, launching and managing one of the earliest Citrix enterprise sites which hosted applications for tens of thousands of users as part of an internal application service provider (ASP) model. His technology background has remained focused on desktop virtualization and hosting, from managing the product lines at thin client vendor Wyse (acquired by Dell), to running global product and marketing at cloud application delivery ISV AppStream (acquired by Symantec). Starting in 2013, Brad was chief marketing officer at FSLogix, which Microsoft acquired in late 2018 to play a strategic role in the launch of the Windows Virtual Desktop offering. Each of these companies developed solutions that came to be relied on by the Global 1000 for their Windows virtualization implementations.

Mr. Rowland’s background and experience have already proven invaluable as CloudJumper has entered the new year with expanded business development programs, new product and marketing initiatives, and an even greater focus on the company’s major business alliances. His insights will play a valuable role as the company executes on its ambitious 2020 mission to further grow its marketshare in the enterprise and SME spaces, leveraging the company’s award-winning Cloud Workspace® Management Suite software.

Beyond EUC, Mr. Rowland aligns with the CloudJumper leadership team in supporting local community initiatives, spearheading rural economic and workforce development projects in his home state of Colorado. In 2018 he led an effort to create a technology sector partnership for the state focused on innovation sector job creation in southern Colorado. The program now supports educational grants in the community with several awards available to students focused on careers in technology.

“We’re delighted to have Brad working with us to advise and extend the reach of CloudJumper,” said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. “Brad’s deep EUC industry expertise and relationships will be instrumental in guiding our company’s ambitious growth plans to enterprises and SMEs around the world as they make the strategic shift to cloud-based IT solutions.”

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a VDI & RDS orchestration and management alternative to the industry giants. Our Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is cloud-agnostic, supporting Microsoft Azure, Google, AWS and regional cloud providers – as well as complex hybrid technologies on industry leading hypervisors, like VMware, Hyper-V and NetApp HCI. CWMS provides a simple user interface to deploy, manage, monitor, optimize, and maintain unified workspaces – no PowerShell required. CloudJumper is recognized as a Preferred Microsoft ISV Partner for WVD and has a 20-year history of success serving thousands of businesses and tens of thousands of desktops and applications. Our privately funded company has accomplished this without the need for venture capital.

