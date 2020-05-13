CloudPay Launches Free Service to Help Companies Navigate Rapidly Evolving Global Payroll Legislation

Companies Gain Access to “Ask a Payroll Expert” Service for Answers to Pressing Questions Related to Emergency Payroll Legislation

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading global payroll provider CloudPay today revealed a new service titled “Ask a Payroll Expert.” The complimentary offering enables any HR or payroll professional – even if they are not a CloudPay customer – to pose questions to CloudPay’s network of payroll experts across 130 countries.

Fundamental to the success of any organization, payroll often represents as much as 60 percent of annual revenue spend. Today, many enterprises are grappling with paying employees in countries that are introducing new measures to combat the global pandemic, necessitating in-depth knowledge of local legislation and compliance regulations. CloudPay, who has been recognized for its ability to centralize global payroll delivery from a single platform, is aiming to help multinational organizations handle these new challenges by providing access to its experts.

CloudPay CEO Paul Bartlett shared, “We’re excited to make the collective wisdom of our experts available to HR and payroll professionals as they navigate these turbulent times. CloudPay has long combined innovative technology with in-country payroll expertise, offering visibility into the intricacies of the global marketplace. With this initiative, our professionals are standing by to address inquiries about everything from local laws and tax codes to recently enacted legislation, as the circumstances continue to change daily.”

CloudPay’s payroll experts will be able to answer a wide range of country-specific payroll questions, including:

How do the new requirements interact with collective bargaining agreements?

Which economic stimulus packages in a country include payroll provisions that my organization needs to be aware of?

How and when do employers need to apply for new tax credits?

Is an employee afraid of coming to work and contracting COVID-19 eligible for paid sick leave?

To get started with the “Ask a Payroll Expert” service, you can visit http://www.cloudpay.net/covid19 and submit a question. CloudPay has also made other relevant resources available on that page, which is updated regularly.

About CloudPay

CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified cloud solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years, delivering services to thousands of multinational entities. CloudPay’s solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages.

