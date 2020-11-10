Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CloudPay to Explore New Global Payroll KPIs in Upcoming Webinar

CloudPay to Explore New Global Payroll KPIs in Upcoming Webinar

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHO: Leading global payroll provider CloudPay
   
WHAT: Will present the webinar, “Show Me the Money: Using New Global Payroll KPIs to Audit and Improve Payroll Processes.”     
   
WHEN: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. MT / 7:00 a.m. PT)
   
WHERE: To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7216045972118/WN_FFym0tRqQ32irQTCaODysQ.
   

DETAILS:

In today’s dynamic economy, multinational organizations must consider every opportunity to create efficiencies, manage costs and gain value from even the most basic tasks. Though global payroll only recently entered into the digital optimization spotlight, some companies are making impressive advancements in measuring and benchmarking these processes.

During this webinar, the experts from CloudPay will join leaders from ISG and PayAsia to explore the evolution of payroll production worldwide. Highlighting examples from more than ten countries, the session will leverage anonymized data from CloudPay’s extensive global customer base to examine new KPIs and explain how these can help companies improve payroll processes.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7216045972118/WN_FFym0tRqQ32irQTCaODysQ.

About CloudPay

CloudPay provides managed global payroll services to multinational organizations through a single, unified cloud solution. By delivering end-to-end managed payroll services through an innovative platform, CloudPay ensures consistent and compliant payroll around the globe while reducing operating costs and minimizing manual processes. The CloudPay solution is backed by deep industry expertise earned over twenty-plus years, delivering services to thousands of multinational entities. CloudPay’s solution guarantees accurate payroll processing across 130+ countries in more than twenty-five languages. 

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Kate Achille
The Devon Group
732-706-0123 ext. 703
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.