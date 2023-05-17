HOUSTON, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SLB North America Digital Showcase — CloudReplica today announced it has joined the SLB Digital Platform P artner Program .

Now a part of the SLB Digital Partner Program, CloudReplica’s flagship service Virtual – Move® will be offered as a Standard Feature inside of Delfi. Since Virtual-Move was introduced in early 2017 the service has played a pivotal role with on-boarding the Upstream industry’s most complex workloads to the Cloud. Virtual – Move will expand its role supporting vital on-prem workflows while bridging many hybrid cloud scenarios.

“Joining the SLB Digital Partner Platform is a natural extension of years of collaboration and innovation with SLB and this is a direct reflection of the strength of our Partnership,” said Bob Skiba, CloudReplica’s Founder and President.

About SLB

SLB is the world’s leading provider of technology and digital solutions for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the energy industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 82,000 people who represent over 170 nationalities, SLB supplies the industry’s most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably.

About CloudReplica

CloudReplica is an internationally recognized leader in data transformation serving some of the largest energy exploration companies in over 14 countries around the world. Headquartered in Houston Texas, CloudReplica aids customers with complex data scenarios and assists them in their strategic quest of digital transformation.

In early 2009, CloudReplica pioneered cloud service offerings and was one of the very first to perform full server system state failover to the cloud. The company continues to innovate valuable solutions for transforming data especially with upstream energy customers where unique data types and custom coordinate systems present challenges inhibiting most traditional approaches and solutions.

More information is available on each company’s website – www.CloudReplica.com or by sending email to info@cloudreplica.com.