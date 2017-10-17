Cloudways launches CDN add-on for faster global reach at affordable prices

CloudwaysCDN offers global reach for businesses at the most affordable prices

BARCELONA, SPAIN-(Globe Newswire – Oct 17, 2017) – Cloudways has launched a Content Delivery Network (CDN) add-on for its customers to empower their businesses with a wider audience at affordable rates. CloudwaysCDN comes at a monthly cost of $1 for 25GB and can be subscribed to in a matter of few clicks.

CloudwaysCDN serves the website’s static content (such as images, text, JS, CSS, and HTML, etc.) from the nearest geographical location to the customer. The add-on will benefit businesses reaching out to customers globally with faster loading websites. It’s easy to configure, and the monthly cost will be included in the regular Cloudways invoice which saves the users from the hassle of dealing with multiple invoices.

“Performance, simplicity, and customer feedback continues to be the Nort Star for the Cloudways team. CDN was one of the top-voted features which is now available globally across all plans. With our Plug-n-Play CloudwaysCDN feature, web agencies and other SMBs do not need to waste time with complex CDN integration processes”, said Aaqib Gadit, co-founder at Cloudways.

“CloudwaysCDN is yet another step in Cloudways’ quest to offer web agencies and online shop owners the most comprehensive and easy-to-use toolset to grow their businesses. With the CloudwaysCDN, customers can speed up their web applications significantly, thus improving the experience for their end users”, added Pere Hospital, CTO & co-founder at Cloudways.

The add-on is the direct result of customer feedback that induced Cloudways to include CDN on its platform. Having web applications on Cloudways already offers a range of benefits, and now with add-ons like CDN, customers can take full advantage of global reach in the simplest fashion.

