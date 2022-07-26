Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Clover Health Announces Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Clover Health Announces Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On July 25, 2022, Scott J. Leffler joined Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover” or the “Company”) as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Leffler’s appointment was previously announced in May 2022. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Leffler was issued an inducement restricted stock unit award approved by the Talent and Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors. The majority of the restricted stock unit award was granted under the Company’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) and otherwise will be subject to the terms and conditions of restricted stock unit award agreements under the Inducement Plan.

Mr. Leffler received a restricted stock unit award covering 5,042,016 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, of which 4,798,450 were issued from the Inducement Plan. Of such shares, 25% will vest on the first anniversary of July 25, 2022, and the remainder will vest in equal quarterly installments over the subsequent three years, subject to continued service at each such vesting date.

The restricted stock unit awards were granted as inducements material to Mr. Leffler entering into employment with Clover in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Clover Health:
Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO plans to Medicare Advantage members in several states. Our Non-Insurance line of business offers a variety of programs aimed at reducing expenditures and enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in fee-for-service Medicare. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

Visit: www.cloverhealth.com
Read about our Health Equity strategy: www.cloverhealth.com/healthequity
Learn about the Clover Assistant: www.cloverassistant.com
 

Press Contact:
Andrew Still-Baxter
press@cloverhealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ryan Schmidt
investors@cloverhealth.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.