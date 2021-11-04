Clover Health to Present at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 10, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, today announced that its President, Andrew Toy, and VP of Investor Relations, Derrick Nueman, will present at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health’s investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/. An archived replay of the presentation will be available from the same website for 12 months following the live presentation.

About Clover Health

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high-quality healthcare.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Derrick Nueman

investors@cloverhealth.com

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com