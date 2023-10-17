FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2023 to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast Details:

What: Clover Health Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: Monday, November 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 800-274-8461 (for U.S. callers) or 203-518-9783 (for callers outside the U.S.) and enter the conference ID: CLOVQ323

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for 12 months

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. Our Non-Insurance line of business similarly aims to reduce cost-of-care while enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in Original Medicare.

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com