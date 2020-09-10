ClubCorp Expands Role of Top Executive, Names Robert Morse as President

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

Morse Adds Title to Chief Operating Officer Role

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® – is pleased to announce Robert Morse has been promoted to the role of president, adding to his current title of chief operating officer. In his expanded role, Morse will provide strategic leadership over all day-to-day club operations with a continued focus on elevating the total member experience through improved quality in products, service and programming.

Morse joined ClubCorp as COO in January of 2019, bringing unique insights as an accomplished hospitality executive with more than 30 years’ experience in the industry and longtime member of various private clubs throughout his career.

“Bob hit the ground running with immediate impact when he joined ClubCorp less than two years ago,” said David Pillsbury, ClubCorp CEO. “He has shown exceptional leadership with his hospitality expertise, fresh insight into the private club industry and relentless pursuit in enhancing the member experience. Bob also has led the charge on navigating our clubs through the impact of COVID-19 and instilling business practices and preventive measures to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for our members. We are also eager to grow our premium club portfolio through acquisitions, leases, and management services. I feel confident in Bob’s ability to lead ClubCorp in its next stage of growth.”

“We have an opportunity to deliver extraordinary lifestyle experiences that appeal to our diverse membership with golf, tennis, dining, wellness and unique programs and events as our anchors,” said Morse. “I look forward to building upon our progress toward operational excellence while implementing our strategies to continue improving member experiences throughout our clubs.”

Prior to joining ClubCorp, Morse served as president of hospitality for Caesars Entertainment Corporation in Las Vegas, where he was responsible for development, implementation and execution of Caesars Entertainment’s hospitality strategy throughout the company’s network of resorts. He also oversaw all initiatives related to hotels, food and beverage, meeting and convention sales, domestic and international development, design and construction, revenue management, attractions and retail.

Morse previously served as COO of the Americas, at Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) in Atlanta, where he led the operations activities for franchised and managed hotels across all of IHG’s brands in the Americas region. His experiences during his successful career in the industry include executive operations positions managing sales and marketing, human resources, information technology, hotel accounting, design and construction and the opening of new properties.

Morse holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Administration from the University of Massachusetts.

About ClubCorp
Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

CONTACT
Meg Tollison
Chief Marketing Officer
(972) 888-7729
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/091fc443-6693-4885-95cb-41d96722039e.

 

