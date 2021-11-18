ClubCorp names Jim Berra Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer

Berra tapped to drive growth and innovation via integrated marketing, brand, and product development

Jim Berra Jim BerraChief Marketing and Innovation Officer, ClubCorp

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClubCorp today announced that Jim Berra will join the World Leader in Private Clubs® as Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer to lead ClubCorp’s marketing and innovation efforts across their unmatched portfolio of private clubs. In this newly created role, Berra will oversee the full suite of marketing capabilities, including brand strategy, communications, social and digital media, Web development, consumer insights, and product innovation. Berra will lead the team responsible for further enhancing and showcasing the company’s portfolio of premier private clubs while highlighting the ClubLife experience and the impact that ClubCorp properties have in the communities they call home.

“Jim’s track record of driving growth and injecting energy and innovation into leading brands will be vital to fueling ClubCorp’s future growth and furthering our mission of bringing people together through extraordinary experiences to build meaningful relationships,” said ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury. “We are thrilled to have Jim join the team and further accelerate how we go to market, build our brands, and enhance the incredible experiences available at our more than 200 golf and country clubs, city clubs, and stadium clubs.”

Berra comes to ClubCorp from Royal Caribbean International. He joined as SVP and Chief Marketing Officer in 2015, overseeing all the company’s advertising programs, marketing communications, social media, and customer marketing. He also led Royal Caribbean’s digital efforts, including the audience and Website development. Prior to joining Royal Caribbean, Berra spent seven years at Carnival Cruise Lines as their Chief Marketing Officer. Before that, Berra spent three years at Rodale, Inc., a global media publishing company, and seven years at Starwood Hotels & Resorts in various managerial marketing posts, including SVP of Customer Marketing and Strategic Alliances. A resident of Miami Beach, Fla., Berra holds bachelor’s degrees in economics and philosophy from Northwestern University.

“At first glance, people may think ClubCorp is simply about Golf, but it’s so much more than that,” Berra said. “This company is about the social, business, and charitable connections created through ClubCorp’s massive and diverse collection of clubs and experiences. As I’ve gotten to know David Pillsbury and the ClubCorp leadership team, their passion and enthusiasm for their clubs and members are unmatched. I’m excited to dig in and help grow this great company.”

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 414,000 members. With approximately 17,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); and The Metropolitan. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

Contact:

Meg Tollison

Chief Membership Officer

meg.tollison@clubcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f7f0118-b5da-45fc-a22a-2474aa95cd03