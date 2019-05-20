Clubhouse Named an MIT Sloan CIO Symposium’s Innovation Showcase Finalist

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clubhouse, the project management platform company loved by software teams around the world, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist for the annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Innovation Showcase for developing a cutting edge solution that provides both strong value and innovation to the enterprise IT space: http://mitcio.com/innovation. Clubhouse will receive key exposure to many of the world’s most creative and influential IT executives at the Symposium on May 22, 2019.

“It is a tremendous honor to award these 10 companies for our 2019 Innovation Showcase,” said Anton Teodorescu, co-chair of the Innovation Showcase. “We consider these insightful technologies to represent the strongest innovation to help lead a smarter enterprise.”

“We’re thrilled to have been selected as a finalist for the Showcase,” said Clubhouse co-founder and CEO Kurt Schrader. “Clubhouse has always been committed to helping teams build great software while bringing them joy. To be formally recognized for doing that, by such a prestigious group, amongst other great nominees, feels really rewarding.”

Project management tools for software development are either too simple and do not scale as teams grow, or they are overly complex to a point where the only choice is to adopt multiple tools and/or project views such as Atlassian’s Trello and Jira. These complex project management tools create silo effects within organizations that minimize collaboration and visibility between engineering teams and the rest of the organization.

Clubhouse is the first project management platform for software development that successfully bridges collaboration across high-growth businesses. The platform provides the perfect balance of simplicity and structure so product and engineering teams can effectively plan, collaborate and manage their work across the entire organization and it scales as their teams grow, without friction and bloat to slow them down.

The Innovation Showcase will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Kresge courtyard tent on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at MIT in Cambridge, MA. The full agenda for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is available at www.mitcio.com/agenda .

About Clubhouse

Clubhouse the first project management platform for software development that brings everyone in the organization together to build better products. Clubhouse is the only software project management platform that is simple enough to use with small teams while still having the power to scale with large organizations. High-growth companies from all over the world use Clubhouse to plan, collaborate and build better software together. The company is headquartered in New York City and backed by Battery Ventures, Resolute Ventures, Lerer Hippeau Ventures and a number of other top-tier investors. For more information, visit https://www.clubhouse.io or follow Clubhouse on Twitter @Clubhouse.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year’s Symposium, visit http://www.mitcio.com.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

[email protected]

+1-650-814-4560