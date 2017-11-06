CLX Communications AB (publ): presents the 2017 third quarter interim report

Stockholm, Sweden – CLX Communications AB (publ) – XSTO: CLX
Invitation to participate at a conference call where the company presents its interim report for the period 1 January – 30 September, 2017. Join MR Johan Hedberg, President and CEO when he together with CFO Odd Bolin presents the report. Both presenters will be available to answer any questions.
Date: Tuesday 7 November, 2017
Time: 09:00AM CET
Participant Access: Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Conference ID below.
|Sweden:
|+46(0)8 5065 3937
|UK:
|+44(0)20 3427 1905
|USA:
|+1 646 254 3360
|Access code:
|7185357
Webcast
The presentation is also available live via webcast.
To join please visit: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gdcbhdh7
For further information, please contact
Thomas Ahlerup
Chief Investor Relations Officer
CLX Communications AB (publ)
Mobile +46-768-966300
E-mail [email protected]
About CLX Communications
CLX Communications (CLX) is a leading global provider of cloud-based communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators. CLX’s mobile communication services enable companies to quickly, securely and cost-effectively communicate globally with customers and connected devices – Internet of Things (IoT).
CLX’s solutions enable business-critical communications worldwide via mobile messaging services (SMS), voice services and mobile connectivity services for the IoT. CLX has grown profitably since the company was founded. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has presence in a further 20 countries.
CLX Communications’ shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm – XSTO: CLX.
To learn more please visit: www.clxcommunications.com
