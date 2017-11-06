CLX Communications AB (publ): presents the 2017 third quarter interim report

Stockholm, Sweden – CLX Communications AB (publ) – XSTO: CLX

Invitation to participate at a conference call where the company presents its interim report for the period 1 January – 30 September, 2017. Join MR Johan Hedberg, President and CEO when he together with CFO Odd Bolin presents the report. Both presenters will be available to answer any questions.

Date: Tuesday 7 November, 2017

Time: 09:00AM CET

Participant Access: Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Conference ID below.

Sweden: +46(0)8 5065 3937 UK: +44(0)20 3427 1905 USA: +1 646 254 3360 Access code: 7185357

Webcast

The presentation is also available live via webcast.

To join please visit: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/gdcbhdh7

For further information, please contact

Thomas Ahlerup

Chief Investor Relations Officer

CLX Communications AB (publ)

Mobile +46-768-966300

E-mail [email protected]

