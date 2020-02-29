Voters in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday appeared to be more moderate than those who took part in earlier presidential nominating contests, and a majority said a senior black congressman’s endorsement of Joe Biden influenced their vote, according to exit polling by Edison Research.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden ‘a factor’ for a majority of South Carolina voters: poll - February 29, 2020
- Bloomberg in South Carolina: Not on the ballot and not liked – poll - February 29, 2020
- Washington state man becomes first U.S. coronavirus fatality - February 29, 2020