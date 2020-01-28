Breaking News
CM.com opens its first US office in Los Angeles, California

US debut extends the reach of the business and provides access to the world’s largest economy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CM.com, the global Conversational Commerce platform, has opened its first US office in Los Angeles, California. The communication and payments innovator is ready to conquer the US market, after its successful track record in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The organisation has appointed Brian Grushcow as Director of North America. He will lead the US office in securing a foothold in the new market. Brian has a long track record of helping innovative tech brands grow their US market presence.

CM.com will build relationships with US enterprises in retail, banking and finance, transport and logistic, media and marketing. From day one, the company will offer its full-service package, which includes Conversational Commerce, ticketing software, signing options and voice technology for all kinds of platforms.

With teams across three continents, CM.com gives its clients access to a global marketplace. Banking on 20 years’ experience in delivering clients Conversational Commerce solutions, CM.com is well placed to help its customers achieve success in the US and North America.

“To do business in America, you need to be in America,” said Hodny Benazzi, General Manager at CM.com. “In today’s fast-moving, globalised market it’s important for CM.com to be close to the world’s largest and most exciting tech companies. We’ve received strong interest from US companies in the past, and our new office will enable us to make good on those opportunities.”

Jeroen van Glabbeek, CEO at CM.com, said: “We’re seeing significant growth potential and the chance to gain fresh market share in many new regions, such as Southeast Asia and now the US. We’re in close contact with California’s most important tech brands, so opening a new office here is definitely the right investment. We look forward to strengthening our relationships in the region, and to starting new ones.”

About CM.com
CM.com is a Conversational Commerce platform that connects enterprises and brands to the mobile phones of billions of consumers globally. The company provides messaging channels, such as SMS, RCS, WhatsApp and Apple Business Chat combined with a Customer Data Platform and other platform features. CM.com is the first CPaaS platform in the world with integrated Payments functionality. Almost ten thousand clients trust CM.com’s products to deliver better marketing, better sales and better service to their customers.

