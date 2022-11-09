The 12th edition of the awards recognise standout omnichannel marketing campaigns from around the world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CM Group today announced the winners of the Selligent Reconnect Summit 2022, presented by its product solution, Selligent Marketing Cloud . Hosted at the Kinepolis cinema in Breda, Netherlands among other locations, this year’s event focused on the “The next generation of relationship marketing strategies” at a time when it is more critical than ever for brands to build relevant, meaningful consumer interactions at every point in the customer journey.

CM Group organised six events worldwide to celebrate innovation, transformation, collaboration and engagement using the Selligent platform. This year’s roadshow included three physical editions in Breda (Netherlands), France (Paris) and Spain (Barcelona), as well as three digital editions in English, Italian and German. This year, 24 countries were represented, creating inspiring digital experiences addressing relevant marketing challenges, and helping marketers globally excel in building strong connections with consumers through relationship marketing.

“Loyalty is essential in an era with choices and opportunities galore. A brand’s success is determined by how long customer relationships last. Forward-thinking omnichannel marketing supports building and maintaining these relationships. The Reconnect awards therefore highlights unique loyalty campaigns our customers and partners have created. We thank everyone who participated and congratulate all the winners,” said Ramses Bossuyt, Global VP of Client Success at Selligent, part of CM Group.

With the continued impact of the down market, privacy regulations and concerns, 2022 has proven to be a year that pushed brands and agencies to approach marketing differently. CM Group is pleased to spotlight the most innovative campaigns developed by marketers in the past year by showcasing relationship marketing excellence through personalisation, loyalty, engagement and acquisition initiatives using the Selligent platform.

Excellence in Consumer-First: winners of this category have delivered a marketing program that truly puts the consumer before the product in every way. These cases utilise engagement strategies based on integrity and empathy.

Burger King BE and Springbok (Breda, Netherlands)

La Nouvelle République du Centre Ouest (Paris, France)

Decántalo (Barcelona, Spain)

Gabe’s (United States)

Excellence in MarTech Innovation: These campaigns exhibit out-of-the-box thinking, showcasing true originality while using innovative marketing technology such as AI, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing. With this award, brands that are leading the market by being the first to test these new innovative technologies in the interest of their marketing teams and/or consumers are recognized.

De Bijenkorf and RapidSugar (Breda, Netherlands)

CRIT (Paris, France)

VeryChic (Barcelona, Spain)

BIAH (United States)

Excellence In Omnichannel Interactive Marketing: Each of the nominees in this category leverage at least two integrated channels, or a single channel other than email – but fully integrated with email (such as reactivity or retargeting), to deliver an outstanding experience to their consumers.

Dominos Pizza Nl and Ematters (Breda, Netherlands)

M6 Group (Paris, France)

UNICEF (Barcelona, Spain; United States)

Best In Agile & Inclusive Marketing: The ongoing impact of the recent pandemic has remained a challenge for all marketers. This category honours those clients and partners who demonstrated agility and inclusiveness in these difficult times, by responding to the needs of their customers and communities.

Kinepolis (Breda, Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; United States)

Leasecom and MarketEspace (Paris, France)

Excellence In Loyalty: A brand-new category that highlights excellence in building loyalty through relationship marketing and personalisation.

ClimaClic and Burdadirect (Breda, Netherlands)

Selligent Favorite ‘coup de cœur’: this award highlights Selligent’s favorite campaigns that check the boxes for a number of categories and excellence in digital marketing.

Accent Jobs and Springbok (Breda, Netherlands)

Cassis Paprika (Paris, France)

Corwin (United States)

To learn more about this year’s winners, visit here .

