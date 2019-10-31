Breaking News
CMB EB-5 News: The “RUSH” of EB-5 investors trying to beat the price increase; make sure you do your due diligence with only 3 weeks until the EB-5 investment amount goes up significantly

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since the new EB-5 regulations were posted by the USCIS in late July, there has been a significant increase of foreign investors rushing to move forward and file their EB-5 immigration petitions. The new EB-5 regulations will be effective on November 21, which gives any foreign national looking to move forward under the current rules only 21 days to file their I-526 petition. Once the new regulations take effect, the minimum investment amount will increase from $500,000 to $900,000 USD.

As the wave of EB-5 investors continues to grow on a daily basis, many foreign investors are having trouble finding quality regional center projects and experienced immigration attorneys to file their petitions. It is key to make sure you do not simply choose the first regional center that you come across, or the regional center or EB-5 project that someone tells you to invest with.

Many regional centers that exist today have not been able to prove they have the capability to help their investors navigate successfully through each of the important EB-5 milestones. Over the past few years, there has been an increase of regional center failures that has prevented hundreds, if not thousands, of investor families from obtaining a U.S. green card or receiving a return of their original investment capital. That is why it is important to work with a trusted and reputable regional center with decades of experience in helping thousands of EB-5 investor families successfully immigrate to the United States through the EB-5 regional center program.

CMB Regional Centers has these successful credentials, with a 100% project approval rate in all of our partnerships that have been adjudicated by the USCIS, dating back to our first Group A partnership. CMB Export (established in 1997), was the first USCIS approved regional center to exist under the CMB Regional Centers umbrella. Since the original USCIS approval 22 years ago, CMB now has 17 USCIS approved regional centers, with a geographic scope in 24 states and Washington D.C., with nearly 70 project approvals. CMB has the confidence that all of our partnerships will have the same success moving forward, since we use the same fundamental structure in our partnerships today that we used in our original Group A investment partnership.

Just as important as identifying and selecting the right regional center, you must also make sure you are choosing the right immigration attorney. When trying to identify the right immigration attorney, you need to look for the same traits of success. Do not just look for experience in immigration, look for an attorney that specializes in the EB-5 program and has a successful track record for his or her clients.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB is one of the oldest active regional center operators in the EB-5 industry with 22 years of experience. CMB has over 5,500 investor families from 102 countries that have chosen to invest in one of CMB’s 73 EB-5 investment opportunities. Of the families that have trusted CMB with their EB-5 pursuit, CMB has helped over 4,800 investor families achieve an I-526 approval, which allows them to apply for a permanent green card for themselves and their qualified family members. CMB has helped over 1,200 families achieve success of permanent residency in the United States and has returned capital to over 1,000 investors. There are very few regional centers that can come close to this level of success for their EB-5 investors.

CMB engages Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all CMB EB-5 partnerships. If you would like to learn more about the EB-5 Investor Visa Program, please contact CMB Regional Centers at: Website, 1-309-797-1550 or Email Us.

www.cmbeb5visa.com

