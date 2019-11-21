CMB EB-5 News: The U.S. Congress passes the Continuing Resolution to fund the Federal Government through December 20th, which has extended the EB-5 regional center program for another 29 days

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, President Trump signed the Continuing Resolution that will fund the federal government through December 20, 2019. The continuing resolution also extends the EB-5 regional center program which means EB-5 petitioners can still invest into an EB-5 project and file their I-526 petition over the next 29 days.

This extension coincides with the first day of the new EB-5 Immigration Investor Program Modernization Regulations , which went into effect today. The new EB-5 regulations have increased the minimum investment amount to $900,000 if the project is located in a targeted employment area (TEA) and $1.8 million if not located in a TEA. Additionally, the new regulations include integrity measures in the form of stricter TEA requirements and the designating authority will now be the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), as opposed to at the individual State level which led to inherent conflicts of interest. This means it will make it harder for projects to qualify in affluent metropolitan areas like Manhattan or Miami. .

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) , with over 20 years of experience in the EB-5 industry and an experienced staff of over 40 in-house professionals, has been working diligently to have regulation compliant EB-5 projects available in the near future that will comply with the new EB-5 regulations.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB is one of the oldest active regional center operators in the EB-5 industry with 22 years of experience. CMB has over 5,600 investor families from 102 countries that have chosen to invest in one of CMB’s 75 EB-5 investment opportunities. As of today, CMB has helped over 1,200 families achieve I-829 petition approval to live and work permanently in the United States and has returned capital to over 1,100 investors. There are very few regional centers that can come close to this level of success for their EB-5 investors.