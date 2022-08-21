CMB Group 82 Receives I-956F Receipt Notice

Breaking News
Investors in both of CMB’s current investment opportunities can file their I-526E petitions immediately

Group 82 Hazelton

CMB Infrastructure Investment Group 82, LP (Group 82) will raise up to $36 million of EB-5 investment capital to provide a loan to an affiliate of Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood), a top ten U.S. real estate developer, for the development and construction of Hazleton Logistics Park. The Group 82 Project is a build-to-suit logistics facility located in Hazleton, Pennsylvania.
DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMB Regional Centers is excited to announce that today CMB Group 82 has received its I-956F receipt notice. This is the SECOND I-956F receipt notice we have received, after receiving the CMB Group 78 notice last week.

The USCIS requires a project to receive an I-956F receipt which includes the receipt number and New Commercial Enterprise ID which are required fields in the I-526E Form that are filed by immigrant investors under the newly reauthorized EB-5 regional center program. These I-956F receipt notices appear to be two of the very first I-956F receipt notices issued industry-wide.

Investors that are able to take advantage of filing their I-526E early may be presented with unique benefits under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) due to changes allowing concurrent filing and visa set-asides.

Both CMB Group 78 and CMB Group 82 are located in a TEA (Targeted Employment Area), thereby qualifying those that subscribe eligible for set-aside visas under the new regional center program. The RIA allows concurrent filing of I-526E and I-485, essentially making a conditional EB-5 visa immediately available for those who are already in the USA on another visa and whose country is current (not backlogged) on the visa bulletin. Since every investor’s situation is unique, we strongly recommend that you discuss this issue with your immigration attorney.

We have received inquiries from thousands of prospective investors since last June when the regional center program first lapsed and more inquiries daily with the news of our CMB Partnerships having I-956F receipt notices. We have already seen high demand for units in our first two EB-5 partnerships under the new program that investors can file their I-526E petitions today.

CMB Group 78: Hillwood California BTS is the first of CMB’s new investment opportunities. This EB-5 project involves the construction of industrial logistics facilities in California.

CMB Group 82: Hazelton Logistics Park is the second opportunity CMB has available to prospective EB-5 investors. The project is another industrial logistics facility located in Hazelton, Pennsylvania.

Hillwood Development Company is serving as the borrower and project developer for both Group 78 and Group 82. CMB and Hillwood have built what we believe is the strongest Regional Center/Developer relationship in the EB-5 industry. CMB has collaborated with Hillwood on over 30 different EB-5 partnerships all over the United States.

For more information on Group 78 or Group 82, visit our website HERE.

Over 5,800 immigrant investors from 100+ countries have chosen CMB EB-5 investments to pursue permanent residence in the United States.   Prospective investors should begin their due diligence process and select an immigration attorney now for the best chance to secure a unit in Group 78 or Group 82. CMB’s project development team is hard at work finalizing our next EB-5 opportunities, and we hope to announce those soon!  

If you would like to be put in contact with one of our Investor Relations Mangers, click here. We look forward to answering any questions you have and to assist you in your EB-5 pursuit.

CMB engages Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all CMB EB-5 partnerships.

