CMB Regional Centers has EB-5 projects available now and will have projects available after the new EB-5 regulations take effect

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMB Regional Centers (CMB) , a longtime leader in the EB-5 industry, still has available units within our current EB-5 investment offerings. CMB predicted that there would be many EB-5 investors looking for a trustworthy and reputable regional center to invest with prior to the new regulations that take effect on November 21st. With CMB’s forward thinking approach, they made sure they would have sufficient quality and quantity of EB-5 investment opportunities available for the inevitable rush of immigrant investors.

CMB currently has a limited number of units in their Group 69 (Grand Bohemian Hotel-Greenville), Group 73 (Hillwood – Hazelton & Alameda) and Group 74 (Stillwater Augusta Street Lofts) EB-5 partnerships. These projects continue to follow the same successful underwriting and due diligence process that their previous 70 partnerships followed, which have achieved a 100% USCIS project approval rate.

The new EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program Modernization Regulations will take effect on November 21st. It is important to note that CMB already has projects in the pipeline with their long-term developer relationships and some of the currently open CMB partnership also will comply with these new regulations. CMB, through their communications with prospective EB-5 investors, knows that there will still be a demand for EB-5 projects after these regulations take effect. CMB, as a leader in the industry, has pride itself on ensuring they make the transition as seamless as possible for prospective investors and have projects ready for the new minimum investment threshold of $900,000.

CMB’s CEO and Founder, Patrick Hogan has over 20 years of experience in the EB-5 Program. With this experience, and the help of his entire staff which is comprised of in-house economists, business attorneys, and financial analysts, they are able to underwrite new EB-5 projects that are compliant with the requirements of the changing EB-5 Program.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB is one of the oldest active regional center operators in the EB-5 industry with 22 years of experience. CMB has over 5,600 investor families from 102 countries that have chosen to invest in one of CMB’s 75 EB-5 investment opportunities. As of today, CMB has helped over 1,200 families achieve I-829 petition approval to live and work permanently in the United States and has returned capital to over 1,100 investors. There are very few regional centers that can come close to this level of success for their EB-5 investors.