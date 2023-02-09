PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMBlu Energy , a designer and manufacturer of long-duration Organic SolidFlow™ energy storage systems, announced that the company will deliver a U.S.-based demonstration of its innovative battery technology. The pilot project will be based at WEC Energy Group’s Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The 1-2 MWh pilot with WEC Energy Group will test Organic SolidFlow energy storage for discharge durations of five to ten hours, an area of emerging need for electric power systems undergoing decarbonization. CMBlu’s proprietary technology differs from conventional lithium-ion chemistry in that it’s made from abundant, low-cost, safe, and recyclable materials, protecting it from the price and supply chain bottlenecks currently impacting the industry. The company’s Organic SolidFlow batteries are flexibly scalable between power and capacity and can be engineered to meet the specific requirements of different grid applications.

CMBlu has more than a decade of experience in energy storage innovation in Germany. Its collaboration with WEC Energy Group and independent research institute EPRI will demonstrate how CMBlu Organic SolidFlow battery storage technology can be an ideal fit for U.S. power grids preparing for the clean energy transition.

“We’re pleased to be showcasing our long-duration storage technology for domestic utilities and large energy users, and we are thrilled to collaborate with WEC Energy Group and EPRI,” said Ben Kaun, President of CMBlu Energy Inc. “The Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee is an excellent site to demonstrate our sustainable Organic SolidFlow batteries, and this project marks an important first step in our plans to deploy our energy storage solution in the United States.”

“One of our most important goals is to help shape the future of clean energy by testing technologies that could be true game changers,” said Gale Klappa, executive chairman, WEC Energy Group. “We’re pleased to work with CMBlu and EPRI to test this technology. On-demand energy storage is clearly a key component of an energy transition that is affordable, reliable and clean.”

“The results of the pilot will provide key insights that could inform the deployment of clean energy technologies across the industry,” said Neva Espinoza, EPRI vice president — energy supply and low-carbon resources. “We look forward to collaborating with WEC Energy Group and CMBlu Energy to advance solutions with the potential to strengthen resilience on the path to a low-carbon future.”

The pilot project is planned to begin testing in Milwaukee during the fourth quarter of 2023.

About CMBlu Energy

CMBlu Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of safe and sustainable long-duration industrial battery storage systems. CMBlu’s patented Organic SolidFlow™ technology solutions are made of earth-abundant, non-lithium-based raw materials. The technology has significant cost and safety advantages compared to lithium-ion, with a high energy density that takes up less space to affordably provide high power and longer-duration performance. After its operating life, virtually the entire battery system can be disassembled, recycled, or reused. The company aims to manufacture domestically at high volume, delivering energy storage solutions for a range of industrial applications from utility-scale to commercial customers. CMBlu employs over 180 people in Germany and the U.S. For more information visit www.cmblu.com .