CMC Materials to Release Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 After Market Close on February 3, 2021

Aurora, IL, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMC Materials (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced the timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, 2020.

The earnings release, slide presentation and corresponding prepared remarks will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, cmcmaterials.com, after market close on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Conference call: Thursday, February 4, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information: United States: (833) 714-0937

International: (778) 560-2685

Conference code: 4539453

During the live call, the management team will begin with a brief synopsis of the quarter followed by a comprehensive question and answer session.

