CMG Financial Recognized as Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

San Ramon, CA, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Mortgage Professional (NMP) Magazine, a leading mortgage industry resource, has honored CMG Financial as a 2020 Top Mortgage Employer.  2020 marks the third consecutive year CMG Financial has earned a place on the annual Top Mortgage Employer list.  CMG Financial values this recognition because it reflects the loan officer-centric culture the organization strives to create.

CMG Financial empowers its loan officers to reach more home buyers with its proprietary products designed to take a more innovative approach to mortgage lending.  With HomeFundIt, first-time home buyers get a larger down payment through crowdfunded assistance.  HomeFundIt gives CMG Financial loan officers a unique way to nurture first-time home buyers earlier in the buying funnel. With the All In One Loan, homeowners reduce the lifetime cost of mortgage interest and regain their financial flexibility.  As tappable home equity reaches an all-time high, the All In One Loan is a dynamic financial instrument to access that home equity. 

Each year, NMP selects top mortgage employers in five distinct categories including: Regional Lenders (Up to 500 MLOs), Independent Lenders (Less than 25 MLOs), Larger Lenders (More than 500 MLOs), Service Providers, and Wholesale Lenders.  CMG Financial was recognized among just nine Larger Lenders nationwide. 

“CMG Financial is honored and proud to be recognized as a Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage News,” said Charlie Rogers, SVP, Retail Lending, CMG Financial. “The company had a record year in 2019 and we continue to develop innovative loan products that separate us from our competition. While our business results were impressive, we fully believe that the primary reasons for our success are our hard-working employees and the amazing culture at CMG that empowers individuals at all levels to consistently exceed the expectations of our customers.”

If you’re interested in advancing your career with CMG Financial, visit our website.

About CMG Financial 

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

CONTACT: Madelynn Graham
CMG Financial
443-455-1137
[email protected]
