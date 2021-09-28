CMG Financial Welcomes Jas Sohal, Regional Vice President Retail – Northern California and Northern Nevada

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, announced today the hire of Jas Sohal, Regional Vice President of Northern California and Northern Nevada. Jas has extensive experience throughout this critical region and will be an integral part of CMG Financial’s retail leadership team.

Jas Sohal has over 18 years of financial services experience, most recently serving as Regional Manager at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. He’s also held management positions at other regional and local lenders including JP Morgan Chase & Co, First Cal, Stearns Lending, and CitiBank. With experience on both the origination and leadership side, Jas understands what it takes to successfully manage high-producing teams and give them the tools they need to succeed.

“Working with a direct lender like CMG Financial means my team will be able to offer best-in-class service and unique loan products like the All In One Loan and HomeFundIt,” said Jas Sohal in a statement. “When a lender can offer their clients more, it sets them apart in today’s crowded market.”

“Outstanding regional leadership has been a hallmark of CMG’s phenomenal retail growth,” said Chip Larson, Western Divisional Vice President, Retail Lending. “Jas Sohal has a long and consistent history of growing sustainable production in the markets he has managed. We are excited to welcome Jas to the CMG Western Division and look forward to continued expansion within his crucial region.”

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact: 
Madelynn Graham
Phone: 443.455.1137
Email: [email protected]

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

