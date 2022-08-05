CMG Financial’s Tara Pettersen Named 2022 HousingWire Woman of Influence

Tara Pettersen, Chief Compliance Officer at CMG Financial Tara Pettersen, Chief Compliance Officer at CMG Financial

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMG Financial’s Chief Compliance Officer, Tara Pettersen, was honored by HousingWire as one of its 2022 Women of Influence. This annual award recognizes women in the housing industry who are making notable contributions to their companies and to the industry at large. Tara was honored for her inspiring leadership, caring mentorship, and ability to transform her department to better protect the company and its consumers from risks or losses.

Since joining CMG in 2014, Tara has made a distinct impact both professionally and personally. She initially joined CMG to handle licensing, but quickly transitioned to Fraud Manager. With her talent and experience, she transformed the entire compliance department by redesigning its framework, hiring and training over 50 new team members, and establishing a risk management department. She eventually rose to the role of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Risk Management, but it didn’t take long for her to become the company’s Chief Compliance Officer. Despite the massive growth she’s overseen in her department, Tara still prioritizes building strong relationships with every member of her team. As a leader, she recognizes that to get the best out of her team, she must invest in them — not just as employees but as people.

“Throughout Pettersen’s 29-year career, she has maintained a distinct leadership style that inspires those around her to reach for greatness,” states HousingWire. “She mentors risk managers with grace and kindness, acting as an instrumental aid in their career development.”

Tara’s supervision of the quality control area has been proven successful by investors as it identifies potential loan errors and addresses how CMG intends to lower origination risk. She has made exhaustive efforts to ensure counterparties and vendors uphold their contractual obligations. With her efforts in recent months, Tara has improved CMG’s regulatory compliance framework and ensured company operation within agency guidelines and investor agreements. This is evidenced by CMG’s ability to maintain over 4,000 state licenses across the country while also adding several loan programs and initiatives over the past year. Both of these initiative and program efforts required extensive compliance structuring and coordination in order to adhere to different federal and state regulations.

“Among their outstanding achievements, these women are using their platforms to support and empower others in the industry while simultaneously improving processes that can provide greater access to homeownership for women,” writes Lesley Collins, HousingWire Program Manager for the Editor’s Choice Awards. “Congratulations to this year’s winners.”

To find out what it’s like to work with inspirational leaders like Tara, visit: www.cmgfi.com/careers/recruiting.

###

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Annaugh Madsen

Phone: (667) 260-6360

Email: amadsen@cmgfi.com

Related Images

Image 1: Tara Pettersen, Chief Compliance Officer at CMG Financial

Tara Pettersen, Chief Compliance Officer at CMG Financial and 2022 HousingWire Woman of Influence

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment