CMMB Presents Second Annual Clean Water Campaign for World Water Day, Inspired by College Students to #ACT4Water

The campaign calls on students and others to walk 5K — the approximate distance it takes women and children living in low-resource countries to collect water — to raise awareness about the global water crisis.

Mother and Child Collecting Water in Zambia

A mother and child collecting water from a borehole well in a village in the Mwandi region of Zambia. CMMB is investing in water infrastructure to ensure long-term access to safe water for rural communities and health facilities. In 2021 alone, CMMB improved access to clean water for 263,819 people. We are digging solar-powered borehole wells, installing indoor plumbing in health facilities, and constructing handwashing stations, rainwater catchment systems, latrines, and much more.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CMMB (Catholic Medical Mission Board) along with students from Hunter College and Fordham University are collaborating to raise awareness about the importance of improving access to clean water in low-resource countries to commemorate World Water Day on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The second annual #ACT4Water campaign will take place on Sunday, March 20th at 2:00PM. Visit our website for more information at: cmmb.org/act. The campaign calls on college students and others to walk 5K, the approximate distance it takes women and children living in low-resource countries around the world to collect water. The campaign encourages students to carry an extra weight — such as a backpack of textbooks — to simulate the experience of carrying a jerrycan with 5 gallons of water, weighing about 44 lbs.

On March 20th, students and other participants will walk from the Upper East Side of New York, through Central Park, and end at the Dublin House, where participants can socialize and discuss the importance of increasing awareness of the global water crisis. Those interested in joining the 5K walk event can sign up at: cmmb.org/act.

“The lack of access to clean water and basic sanitation is one of the most troubling inequalities of our time. One in three people globally do not have access to safe drinking water. Twenty-five percent of health facilities worldwide do not have a consistent source of clean water. Good health begins with clean water,” said Mary Beth Powers, CMMB president and CEO. “CMMB is delighted to partner with college students to find new ways to make a difference.”

“Access to clean water is a basic human right,” said Matthew Modine, activist and American actor known for his iconic roles in Full Metal Jacket and Stranger Things. Mathew Modine joins college students by advocating for improved access to clean water around the world. “Women and children in poor and rural communities are the most vulnerable and at risk. Unsafe water results in countless deaths — almost all of which are preventable.”

“We believe in a world where everyone has access to clean water,” said Sandi Bajrami, a pre-med student and President of CMMB x Hunter student chapter at Hunter College in New York organizing the campaign with fellow students. “Our goal is to think globally and act locally by raising awareness to support communities in need of clean water.”

CMMB is investing in water infrastructure to ensure long-term access to safe water for rural communities and health facilities. In 2021 alone, CMMB improved access to clean water for 263,819 people. We are digging solar-powered borehole wells, installing indoor plumbing in health facilities, and constructing handwashing stations, rainwater catchment systems, latrines, and much more.

For college students and others interested in joining the campaign, learn more at: cmmb.org/act.

For questions about the information contained within this press release or about CMMB and its programs, please contact the Senior Director of Communications, Luke Dougherty at: LDougherty@cmmb.org

About CMMB

CMMB (Catholic Medical Mission Board) provides long-term medical and development aid to communities affected by poverty and unequal access to healthcare. Focusing on women’s and children health, we deliver sustainable health services in Peru, Haiti, Kenya, South Sudan, and Zambia. For over a century, we have worked to strengthen and support communities through healthcare programs and initiatives, the placement of volunteers, and the distribution of medicines and medical supplies. CMMB has delivered over 3,000 shipments to 88 countries over the last ten years, with a total value of more than $4 billion worth of medical aid.

Learn more at: https://cmmb.org/

