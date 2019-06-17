CMS selects Qlarant as Coveted Quality Improvement Contractor

Breaking News
Easton, Md, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services selected Qlarant as a Prime awardee of the Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors. This designation will allow NQIICs to bid on Task Orders over the next five years.  As a Prime NQIIC awardee Qlarant will be partnering with other Quality Improvement contractors under the new CMS Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract mechanism to support quality improvement efforts, each NQIIC may serve as:

  • Quality Improvement Experts
  • Facilitators/change agents for healthcare transformation by achieving bold aims at a high value
  • Innovators of quality improvement

As a NQIIC awardee, Qlarant has demonstrated healthcare quality improvement expertise. Services supported by some of the NQIIC awardees may include:

  • Provide direct technical assistance in specific areas of healthcare quality improvement (e.g., patient safety, opioid misuse, nursing home quality, etc.)
  • Seek and gain commitments from patients, providers and stakeholders to achieve aims
  • Use a Human Centered Design that involves teaming with patient and family members to improve healthcare processes and outcomes. 
  • Focused on helping providers and healthcare organizations to achieve quantitative results for improved outcomes, lower costs, better care, less provider burden, greater transparency and more. 
  • Supporting a diverse array of organizations and populations, including rural providers, vulnerable beneficiaries, clinical practices, hospitals, nursing homes, dialysis facilities and more. 
  • Support providers in efficient use of Health Information Technology and interoperability
  • Serve as backbone organizations to form and engage Community Coalitions
  • Convene and support Learning and Action Networks (LANs)  

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse and improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized for state and federal agencies as well as commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—provides grants to services provided in underserved communities. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a licensed AgileCxO Transformation Partner.

 

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Pat Boos at 410.819.3553 or email at [email protected]  For more information about Qlarant and to view the video go to www.qlarant.com

 

Pat Boos
Qlarant
410-819-3553
[email protected]
