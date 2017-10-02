CMSmartconnect and Thinfilm to Transform NFC Smart Packaging into Actionable Intelligence for Cosmetics Brands

Breaking News
Cosmetics marketing solutions company uses Thinfilm’s NFC technology
to enhance cosmetics brands’ ability to gather and utilize first-party consumer data

OSLO, Norway, October 2, 2017 – Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm”) (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions, announced today a collaboration with CMSmartconnect.

“The goal of CMSmartconnect is to deliver compelling marketing strategies and mobile-optimized microsite content for cosmetics brands. With Thinfilm, we have created a complete solution for effective mobile marketing on cosmetics packaging,” said Jeremy Cohen, Co-Founder of CMSmartconnect. “Thinfilm’s NFC solutions allow brands to create a digital identity for their products, combining Thinfilm’s unique SpeedTap(TM) tag technology with the CNECT(TM) campaign management platform. Using CNECT, cosmetics brands can determine the effectiveness of campaigns in real time, creating highly personalized mobile-centric marketing strategies.”

“We’re pleased that CMSmartconnect selected our NFC solution as the foundation of their market offerings,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. “With over 65 years of experience in the cosmetics industry, the co-founder of Knoll Packaging, Jeremy Cohen, has teamed up with industry veteran Gary Montalbano to bring NFC technology to cosmetics packaging. This opens new opportunities for brands to connect directly with their customers, build brand loyalty and grow their market share.”

Thinfilm will conduct a workshop entitled ‘Add Digital Experiences to Physical Products’ at Luxe Pack Monaco on October 3rd from 11:30am – 12:00pm. Thinfilm and CMSmartconnect will also host a session on “NFC Technology and Packaging: The Next Marketing Milestone” on October 3rd from 11:00am – 12:00pm. Conference attendees can also visit the Thinfilm team at booth #AC31 in the Connect to Luxury Digital Village.       

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication – all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm’s roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About CMSmartconnect

Co-Founders Jeremy Cohen and Gary Montalbano are spearheading the integration of NFC technology into cosmetics packaging. Gary and Jeremy have combined 65+ years of experience in the trade and are both highly regarded professionals. Gary’s recent experience includes V.P of Packaging at Estee Lauder Companies managing mega-brands La Mer, Clinique, and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics. Jeremy is currently CEO of Knoll Printing & Packaging, Inc., a global supplier of luxury secondary packaging to the cosmetics and spirits industries.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

For more information on Thinfilm please contact:

Bill Cummings
SVP Corporate Communications
Thin Film Electronics ASA
+1 408-503-7312
[email protected]        

For more information on CMSmartconnect please contact:

Gary Montalbano
Co-Founder
+1 732 618 8961
[email protected]

